Natural Gas Electricity Generation in the United States Spiked with July Heatwave — Global Heating Leading to More Fossil Fuel Use
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
Editor’s note: Unfortunately, we’re already seeing examples of global heating leading to the burning of more fossil fuels, which of course is creating more global heating. It’s a vicious cycle. Here’s the latest example.
- U.S. power plant operators generated 6.9 million megawatthours (MWh) of electricity from natural gas on a daily basis in the Lower 48 states on July 9, 2024, probably the most in history and certainly since at least January 1, 2019, when we began to collect hourly data about natural gas generation.
- The spike in natural gas-fired generation on July 9 was because of both high temperatures across most of the country and a steep drop in wind generation.
- According to the National Weather Service, most of the United States experienced temperatures well above average on July 9, 2024. Temperatures were particularly high on the West Coast and East Coast.
- Wind generation in the Lower 48 states totaled 0.3 million MWh on July 9, 2024, much lower than the 1.3 million MWh daily average in June 2024.
Principal contributors: Kimberly Peterson, Chris Peterson. Originally published on Today in Energy.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
CleanTechnica's Comment Policy