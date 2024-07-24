New Tool Helps with Selection & Installation of Heat Pump Water Heaters

The Department of Energy aims to reduce barriers to technology adoption by providing customized, comprehensive guidance for sizing, selection, and installation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released a new web-based tool that offers comprehensive information about how to size, select, and install electric heat pump water heaters (HPWHs) — a key technology for advancing the Biden–Harris Administration’s national clean energy goals. HPWHs can be two to four times more efficient than standard units, which translates to energy savings and reduced carbon emissions. These benefits are maximized when installers follow best practices and choose the best model and size for the home. The HPWH Installation Tool makes this easier than ever, providing customized guidance for installers, sales associates, and homeowners to help overcome barriers to HPWH adoption.

“The Heat Pump Water Heater Installation Tool will make energy-efficient retrofits easier than ever, enabling homeowners to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act incentives,” said James Carlisle, acting director of the DOE Building Technologies Office.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) created the HPWH Installation Tool with funding from the Building Technologies Office’s Residential Buildings Integration program. PNNL researchers consulted with multiple organizations, including other national laboratories, regional energy-efficiency organizations, state energy programs, and installers in California, Oregon, and Washington.

A New, Efficient Way of Heating Water

A HPWH resembles a traditional water heater, but rather than using a gas-fired burner or electrical element to warm the water in the tank, the HPWH extracts heat from the surrounding air. HPWH units are known for their efficiency, which translates to energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

But experts believe lack of public familiarity with the technology’s benefits, availability, and installation requirements has hindered adoption.

“Not only does the installation tool help demystify these water heaters, but it provides contractors and service technicians with confidence in installing the technology, which consumers will notice. I see that as a big benefit in getting more heat pump water heaters into homes,” said PNNL’s Alek Parsons, an engineer who helped develop the tool.

Navigating Purchase & Installation

“Heat pump water heaters, like traditional water heaters, last for about 15 years, but there are differences in how they are installed and operated,” said PNNL’s Josh Butzbaugh, who led development of the tool. For example, he noted that heat pump water heaters require a certain amount of airflow to operate effectively, so the location of the water heater needs to be evaluated.

Sizing is also a critical consideration. An appropriately sized HPWH will meet the hot water needs of a household. Conversely, an undersized heater could, under certain conditions, result in lukewarm water and a chilly reception by the homeowner.

The installation tool also helps determine whether a home’s electrical panel needs to be updated—a common situation when replacing a fossil fuel-fired water heater with a HPWH—or if a HPWH that plugs into a standard 120-volt electrical outlet might be a viable option.

Using the Tool

The decision tool was designed as a “one-stop shop” for people interested in HPWHs to get help on selecting and installing units in existing homes. The tool delivers customized recommendations along with general information about HPWHs, how they operate, and the benefits for both homeowners and installers.

To start, users follow prompts to enter specific information about their home, including the zip code—to align recommendations with the appropriate climate zone—and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. The user then provides details about the HPWH’s potential location, such as airflow, ability to drain condensation, and space constraints. Users also provide information on sound considerations; the proximity of a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) thermostat; and the presence of appliances such as soaker tubs or spas, which might affect the amount of hot water needed at one time.

Most users will spend less than 10 minutes completing the form. The tool then quickly converts the submitted information into customized recommendations for HPWH sizing, installation, and potential home alterations that might enhance performance. The tool also offers installation best practices and information about available tax credits and incentives.

“The Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives for heat pump water heaters beyond existing tax credits,” Butzbaugh said. “As a result, it’s likely there will be increased consumer interest in this equipment. The installation tool puts useful information in the hands of homeowners and installers at an opportune time.”

DOE is confident the installation tool will become an essential part of training programs for installers and for workers in product call centers, retail sales, and customer service who field questions from potential water heater customers, as well as in workforce training programs.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

