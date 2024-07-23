The Pace of North American Battery Cell Production Announcements Has Accelerated Since 2021

Cumulative new battery production in North America announced up to January 2021 totaled 120 GWh. Following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that supports the development of a domestic supply chain for EVs, announcements for new battery capacity accelerated. By mid-2024, cumulative announced annual capacity rose to nearly 1,400 GWh – more than ten times higher than 2021 and enough to supply about 14 million light-duty EVs annually.

Some of the announced increases in battery production capacity have been planned in phases at the same production facility and are shown on the map below as concentric circles as capacity expands. Nevada is currently the state with the highest production of battery cells from the Tesla/Panasonic Gigafactory. However, most of the announced capacity is planned in the eastern half of the United States led by Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, which are each projected to have more than 100 GWh of annual lithium-ion cell production by the end of the decade.

Source: Argonne NationalLaboratory, Quantification of Commercially Planned Battery Component Supply in North America through 2035, March 2024, Figures 11 and 12.

Fact #1352 Dataset

Courtesy of Department of Energy, Fact of the Week

