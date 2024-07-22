The heat pump revolution is providing buildings, factories, and other facilities with the power to ditch fossil energy from climate control systems. That’s just for starters. Another wave of energy efficient, planet-saving technology is also emerging in the form of new elastocaloric heating and cooling systems, and the US Department of Defense is there for it.

The Heat Pump Revolution Is Here To Stay

To be clear, heat pumps aren’t going away any time soon. They are widely acknowledged to be significant drivers of decarbonization, as an economical means of replacing oil and gas HVAC systems with electricity. Heat pumps are also far more energy efficient than baseboard electric heating systems.

In past years, residential heat pumps were mainly popular in warmer parts of the US. Following a recent series of technology improvements, they are also making inroads all over the country, including regions that experience severe winters. A healthy assist from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act is also spurring interest. As a result, heat pumps are now outselling conventional furnaces in the US.

Heat pumps are also getting bigger and more powerful, to handle industrial-scale chores. Volkswagen’s new Scout Motors electric vehicle factory in South Carolina, for example, has commissioned a massive pair of heat pumps for its HVAC system.

Heat Pumps, Meet Elastocaloric Technology

In contrast, elastocaloric technology has some catching up to do. The R&D phase been building momentum over the past 10 years or so, but the most recent milestone is a couple of projects that demonstrate a cooling system the size of a mini-fridge.

Still, the progress has been substantial enough to attract notice from the PV Magazine. Last week, the publication reviewed ongoing R&D work at the University of Saarland in Germany under the headline, “Elastocalorics could replace heat pumps, air conditioning systems.”

The problem is that the larger the temperature change, the more stress and potential for breakage. A change of around 5°C is manageable, but the Ames project has set a target of around 25°C for the new system to operate as effectively as a conventional cooling unit.

To get there, Slaughter’s team is working with industry partners ATI Specialty Alloys and Components and the German firm G.RAU Inc. to develop a system that deploys a corps of water-based regenerators.

“I see this project as a good first step,” Slaughter explains, indicating that the day of a nitinol-cooled military vehicle is somewhere off in the future.

Meanwhile, we’ll always have heat pumps. In addition to heat pump applications in HVAC systems, heat pumps are also turning up in electric clothes dryers and water heaters, and they are becoming essential equipment for electric vehicles, too.

Image (cropped): Researchers are developing high-efficiency elastocaloric technology to replace heat pumps and other HVAC systems, eventually. Credit: Jiaqi Dai, courtesy of University of Maryland Clark School of Engineering.

