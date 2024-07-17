U.S. Department of Energy Vision for the Beneficial Integration of Electric Vehicles into the Electricity Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday announced The Future of Vehicle Grid Integration: Harnessing the Flexibility of EV Charging, as part of DOE’s EVGrid Assist initiative. Developed with broad stakeholder input, the document outlines a shared vision for vehicle grid integration (VGI), where electric vehicles (EVs) are safely and securely connected to, reliably served by, and harmonized with the electric grid. The document serves as guidepost, offering direction for stakeholders as they develop products, identify opportunities for standardization, and design new policies, rates, and services, among other activities.

In addition, DOE is continuing demonstrations of smart charge management, developing data and tools, providing technical assistance to build capacity, hosting stakeholder meetings to enhance peer-to-peer learnings, and continuing the ongoing webinar series to share information on critical topics.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to achieving this vision.

Read the full announcement:

“Society is changing the way that we power our homes and businesses, as well as how we fuel our cars. This vision for the future of vehicle grid integration provides a destination to plan and align towards,” said Gil Bindewald, principal deputy assistant secretary for DOE’s Office of Electricity (OE), which funded this project in part. “Extending beyond a technical consideration, VGI underscores a social dimension to electricity infrastructure planning so that EVs are integrated with the grid in a way that serves communities; meets regional, state, and local objectives; addresses the needs of drivers; and provides universal value to customers, utility ratepayers, and the grid through enhanced resilience and reliability.”

VGI is much more than connecting vehicles to the grid for charging. Successful implementation of VGI seamlessly aligns the grid’s physical infrastructure and operational structure, regulatory frameworks, and market design with customer charging behaviors. This creates a symbiotic relationship that benefits everyone, regardless of EV ownership. DOE’s vision for VGI is underscored by five pillars: universal value, right-sized infrastructure, standards-supported innovation, customer-centered options, and secure coordination.

“As consumer and commercial interest in EVs continues to grow, now is the time to plan for a future of electrified transport that delivers maximum benefits to EV owners and all ratepayers,” said Michael Berube, deputy assistant secretary for sustainable transportation & fuels for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). “This vision document is the first step in unifying a broad set of stakeholders around a common goal. Collaboration between the public and private sectors to chart pathways for equitable, affordable, and reliable solutions is essential to achieving this vision.”

DOE plans to develop a VGI strategy that details federal efforts to support stakeholders’ momentum to pursue the vision. The strategy builds upon existing activities, including funding demonstrations of smart charge management, measurement tools, technical assistance to build capacity, listening sessions to identify emerging barriers and challenges, stakeholder meetings to enhance peer-to-peer learnings and build solutions, and webinars to share information on critical topics. Interested stakeholders can register for upcoming webinars and stakeholder engagement meetings on the EVGrid Assist website.

Download The Future of Vehicle Grid Integration: Harnessing the Flexibility of EV Charging.

EVGrid Assist is a cross-DOE effort led by OE’s Advanced Grid Modeling Research Program, EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office, and the DOE/DOT Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. The initiative is coordinated across DOE offices including the Office of Technology Transitions and the Office of Policy.

Courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office.

