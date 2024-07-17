Today Only: Save 52% On EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 Portable Power Station + 220W Solar Panel Bundle

If you act quickly, you can save 52% ($850) on EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 portable power station + 220W solar panel bundle, which is priced at just $799 for a Prime Day Deal.

The DELTA 2 portable power station features 1 kWh of energy storage in its LiFePO4 battery (expandable up to 3 kWh), is capable of putting out 1800W through its 15 power outlets (2200W peak), and can be charged via solar panels (up to 500W), a standard 120V AC outlet (to 80% in just 50 minutes), or an automobile’s 12V outlet, or .

“EcoFlow DELTA 2 is a must-have for any home that puts power security & comfort first. Ensure you’re prepared with the power station made for almost any situation your family could find themselves in. All while staying green.”

The included folding 220W bifacial solar panel can fully charge the DELTA 2 in just 6 hours, or add another 220W panel to cut that charging time down to just 3 hours. How’s that for energy independence?

“EcoFlow’s 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel is two in one. With a 220W primary side, and a 155W side on the back for ambient light, you can capture up to 25% more solar energy and charge your portable power station even faster.”

Get the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station + 220W solar panel right now for only $799, or bundled with an additional 220W solar panel, or with an EcoFlow Smart Extra Battery (no solar panel) for a total capacity of 2 kWh for $879 (regularly $1698).

