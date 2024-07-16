Nissan Will Be UK Distributor For Silence’s SO4 Nano Microcar & E-Motorcycles

Beginning this fall, Nissan will be the UK distributor for the SO4 Nano electric microcar and electric motorcycle models built by the Spanish e-mobility company Silence, which will help expand the reach of Silence and give UK drivers more options for zero-emission personal transportation.

Earlier this year, we noted that the SO4 Nano, a tiny battery-swappable EV, was still in a pre-reservation stage, but it now looks like it’s actually going to be coming to the UK sometime in October of 2024, thanks to this partnership with Nissan.

“Through this collaboration, Nissan customers will be able to access a range of uniquely designed and engineered Silence products, starting with the popular S04 Nanocar. Engineered for agility in bustling city environments, this compact, lightweight electric vehicle (EV) comes in two variants, the L6e and L7e, tailored to meet urban driving needs of all kinds. Each variant boasts a strong electric powered range, from 92 miles (L7e) to 109 miles (L6e), with top speeds reaching 28mph (L6e) and 54mph (L7e) – ideal for daily commutes or exploring the town. Powered by two 5.6kWh batteries, it offers quick, simple, convenient charging options, including direct charging, battery swapping at dedicated stations (available with subscription where available), and home or office charging through a removable battery pack.”

The news about the UK distribution deal between Nissan and Silence comes on the heels of previous launches in Italy, France, and Germany, which should help to ensure that more people across Europe get access to a variety of electric mobility options.

