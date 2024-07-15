The New MOD Berlin 3 Looks Like A Great First Commuter E-Bike

MOD BIKES has just launched the newest version of its Berlin model, and the Berlin 3 seems to check all the right boxes for an affordable and feature-rich city bike, especially for first-time bike commuters and those wanting to replace some of their local car miles with an electric bike.

“MOD Berlin was inspired by the German design capital of Berlin, featuring both a classic regular and step-thru frame. Charcoal black and Brushed aluminum color options paired with rustic brown accents embody the minimalism and style of the past but include advanced technologies of the future.”

The Berlin 3 has a low step-thru frame for ease of mounting and dismounting the bike, a wide gel saddle and suspension seatpost, a front suspension fork, 29″ x 2.0″ tires, and an easily adjustable stem, all of which help to enable an upright riding position and a comfortable ride. It’s powered by a 750W (1000W peak) brushless geared hub motor in the rear wheel and an LG 48V 615Wh battery pack, with a top assisted speed of 28 mph, and a range of up to 45 miles per charge. The Berlin 3 also has the option of adding a second battery, potentially extending the range per charge to 90 miles.

The 58-pound Berlin 3 features 5 programmable pedal assist levels and a torque sensor for a natural pedaling feel, plus a thumb throttle for instant burst of power, an integrated headlight and tail/brake light, an integrated rear “Snap On” rack for accessories, dual fenders, Shimano Altus 7-speed gearing, and hydraulic disk brakes, with a total payload capacity of 275 pounds.

There’s a lot to like about this bike as a grocery-getter, commuter, or pleasure bike, but there’s just one catch. It won’t be delivered to customers until later this year, so there’s a little wait involved. The MOD Berlin 3 is currently priced at $2199 for pre-orders (reg. $2499), with deliveries estimated to be by early September.

