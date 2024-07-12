Success Story—Working with Co-ops to Increase Community Solar Access

Community solar projects provide individuals and communities who might not otherwise be able to afford or install solar panels the opportunity to benefit from solar energy without having to own a roof or provide upfront capital. But the majority—approximately three quarters—of U.S. community solar projects are concentrated in four states: Florida, New York, Minnesota, and Massachusetts, partially due to legislation that requires or allows utilities to offer community solar programs.

To grow adoption in rural states, especially in low-income communities, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) launched a program to expand solar access and affordability through the Achieving Cooperative Community Equitable Solar Sources (ACCESS) project, with the goal of building a replicable framework for affordable and equitable solar access for all Americans.

Funded by a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), ACCESS engaged in research, field tests, and conversations with seven cooperatives. As a result, the project successfully implemented five community solar programs, collectively delivering 7.5 megawatts of solar energy that directly benefits 7,800 low- and moderate-income households. Direct bill savings per household range from $15 monthly credits to covering entire bills for subscribers.

The impact of ACCESS extends beyond direct beneficiaries, indirectly supporting more than 20,000 households through increased community resilience, rate stabilization, reduced local pollution, education opportunities in power generation and delivery, improved resource offerings through the bolstering of businesses, and improved quality of life for neighbors.

The success of these solar projects served as the foundation for identifying best practices and developing a toolkit, enabling the broader co-op community to replicate the expansion of solar energy in their areas. The toolkit is shaped by the informed experiences of co-ops that originally participated in the program and includes a quick start guide, community outreach and marketing guidance, and a generalized business case pricing tool, all with a focus on equitable community solar programs.

The ACCESS project serves as a catalyst for advancing and expanding cooperative solar initiatives, making solar energy more equitable and empowering cooperatives to transcend regional constraints. Cooperatives interested in sharing their insights on their community solar projects or on the ACCESS project can contact the NRECA team at SolarAccessProject@nreca.coop.

To learn more, visit NRECA’s ACCESS webpage and explore SETO’s equitable solar access research.

Courtesy of Department of Energy, Solar Energy Technologies Office.

