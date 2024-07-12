Anza Electric Cooperative's first solar array and investment in renewable energy, SunAnza.Image: Anza Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Success Story—Working with Co-ops to Increase Community Solar Access

27 seconds ago US Department of Energy 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Community solar projects provide individuals and communities who might not otherwise be able to afford or install solar panels the opportunity to benefit from solar energy without having to own a roof or provide upfront capital. But the majority—approximately three quarters—of U.S. community solar projects are concentrated in four states: Florida, New York, Minnesota, and Massachusetts, partially due to legislation that requires or allows utilities to offer community solar programs.

To grow adoption in rural states, especially in low-income communities, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) launched a program to expand solar access and affordability through the Achieving Cooperative Community Equitable Solar Sources (ACCESS) project, with the goal of building a replicable framework for affordable and equitable solar access for all Americans.

Funded by a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), ACCESS engaged in research, field tests, and conversations with seven cooperatives. As a result, the project successfully implemented five community solar programs, collectively delivering 7.5 megawatts of solar energy that directly benefits 7,800 low- and moderate-income households. Direct bill savings per household range from $15 monthly credits to covering entire bills for subscribers.

The impact of ACCESS extends beyond direct beneficiaries, indirectly supporting more than 20,000 households through increased community resilience, rate stabilization, reduced local pollution, education opportunities in power generation and delivery, improved resource offerings through the bolstering of businesses, and improved quality of life for neighbors.

Anza Electric Cooperative built a community solar project on the Tribal lands of the Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians. The project will help to enable access to affordable solar energy options for their tribal members and other LMI consumer-members.
Anza Electric Cooperative, Inc

The success of these solar projects served as the foundation for identifying best practices and developing a toolkit, enabling the broader co-op community to replicate the expansion of solar energy in their areas. The toolkit is shaped by the informed experiences of co-ops that originally participated in the program and includes a quick start guidecommunity outreach and marketing guidance, and a generalized business case pricing tool, all with a focus on equitable community solar programs.

The ACCESS project serves as a catalyst for advancing and expanding cooperative solar initiatives, making solar energy more equitable and empowering cooperatives to transcend regional constraints. Cooperatives interested in sharing their insights on their community solar projects or on the ACCESS project can contact the NRECA team at SolarAccessProject@nreca.coop.

To learn more, visit NRECA’s ACCESS webpage and explore SETO’s equitable solar access research

Courtesy of Department of Energy, Solar Energy Technologies Office.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

CleanTechnica's Comment Policy

US Department of Energy

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

US Department of Energy has 1074 posts and counting. See all posts by US Department of Energy