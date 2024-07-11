Trek Releases Two New Hybrid E-Bikes: The Verve+ 2 & Verve+ 3

Trek just announced the release of two new e-bike models, the Verve+ 2 and the Verve+ 3, describing them as “smarter than ever,” and yes, they are both hybrids.

But they’re hybrids in a different way than the hybrids we might write about occasionally on CleanTechnica (and besides, e-bikes are essentially human/electric hybrids anyway, am I right?). In this case, hybrid (or as Trek calls it, recreational hybrid) refers to a style of frame and components and configuration that is essentially blending two or more types of bikes. A hybrid typically combines some of the best features of a road bike with those of a city/commuter bike or a mountain bike, allowing for an upright riding style that is comfortable for everyday casual riding. Being comfortable in the saddle, and having a bike that can be set up to fit your individual body, is key, because if a bike is uncomfortable to ride, it’s probably not any fun, and if it’s not fun, you’re probably not going to ride it very often or very long. ‘Nuff said about the hybrid nature of the Verve+ e-bikes.

The Trek Verve+ 2 features a Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive motor (250W, 50Nm torque) and a Bosch 400Wh battery, with a top assisted speed of 20 mph and a range of about 40 miles per charge. A 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain gives plenty of gearing options, and the hydraulic disc brakes provide the stopping power. A plush saddle and ergonomic grips, a suspension seatpost, and 27.5 x 2″ tires help smooth out the ride, and lights, fenders, and a rear rack are included.

“The classic comfort e-bike: Our best-selling Verve+ 2 takes torque up a notch to allow for easier stopping and starting during inner-city riding, effortless climbing in hilly areas, and more strength while hauling groceries.”

The Trek Verve+ 3 features a Bosch Performance Line mid-drive motor (250W, 75Nm torque) and a Bosch 545Wh battery, which is said to provide a range of up to 75 miles per charge. It is also equipped with a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, with a comfortable saddle and grips and a suspension seatpost, but has slightly fatter tires (27.5 x 2.4″), and also includes lights, fenders, and a rear rack.

“It’s right for you if… You want to do more by bike and have more fun on every ride. You know the extra boost of an e-bike will help you see more and go farther, and you’re looking for one that’s comfortable, built to last, and equipped with the latest e-bike technology.”

Trek builds quality bikes, so any e-bike you get from Trek is likely very well designed and engineered and manufactured, but some of the marketing talking points on these bikes is kinda silly. I mean, I gotta just laugh when companies call their newest models “smarter than ever,” especially when being “smart” is simply having some connectivity with an app to interact with the bike itself to configure it, plus mapping and activity tracking, over-the-air updates, etc., all of which we sort of expect to be already integrated into everything electric these days. However, it could be that the Bosch Smart System together with the Ebike Flow App is really super smart, like AI smart, so I could be wrong. Also, you kids get off my lawn.

