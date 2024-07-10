Wait, What? You Can Lease A 2025 Nissan Leaf For Less Than $20 Per Month?

Brand new electric cars may have the reputation of being really expensive, but that doesn’t always have to be the case, as one auto YouTuber illustrates in a recent video, who found that it’s possible to lease a brand new EV for a ridiculously low monthly payment.

A field trip by TFLcar to a Colorado dealer to investigate a lease deal that sounded too good to be true found that the dealer is currently offering a 24-month lease on the 2025 Nissan Leaf S for a monthly payment of just $19. Is that really possible? Well, as they say, it depends, and the devil is in the details.

Thanks to the explanation from a salesman at Tynan’s Nissan Aurora, who takes us through some of the math behind such a bargain, it is possible, but as TFLcar explains, you’re not getting a performance electric car or a long range EV for that price.

The Leaf S, with its 40kWh battery, is a base model electric car that isn’t exactly a head-turner or tire-burner, but it could be a heck of an affordable way to drive an EV for the next two years. The one big restriction is that you need to live in Colorado, and you need to qualify for all the things, yadda yadda yadda. But maybe it’s time to relocate to Rockies anyway…

Check it out below:

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy