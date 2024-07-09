In 2023, USA Had Battery Recycling Facilities Capable of Reclaiming More Than 35,000 Tons of Battery Materials

Battery recycling will play a critical role in meeting the battery material needs for future EV production. As of 2023, the United States had enough domestic battery recycling capacity to reclaim 35,500 tons of battery materials. There are more facilities planned in the next two to four years to reclaim an additional 76,000 tons. Intermediate processing facilities receive lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap to process into materials that can be reintegrated into the battery supply chain. Nearly 175,000 tons of material were reclaimed in intermediate processing facilities in 2023 with plans to handle nearly 198,000 additional tons in the next few years.

Note: Includes intermediate processing facilities and recycled materials producers in the United States as of October 1, 2023.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Securing Materials for the U.S. Electric Vehicle Industry, February 2024, Figure 10.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week.

View all Transportation Facts of the Week. Courtesy of Department of Energy.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy