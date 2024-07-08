Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 Torque Sensor E-Bike — CleanTechnica Tested

When I got the chance to test out the latest offering from Magicycle, I was excited to be able to test an e-bike with a torque sensor! 5 months ago, I got to try a Himiway Rambler with a torque sensor on the CES floor and knew that I would like to spend more time exploring this feature in the future.

The Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 aims to elevate your e-bike experience with its advanced torque sensor. This sensor promises a more natural and intuitive ride by precisely matching motor assist to your pedaling effort. But does it live up to the hype? Let’s take a deep dive into the Ocelot Pro 2.0 torque sensor, exploring its features, performance, and how the company supports its products.

My 2-Wheeled Background

Growing up in a small town in Iowa, I used various bikes as transportation until I was 14. I joined my sister on some longer rides, including a 7-day ride across Iowa (called RAGBRAI). About the time I turned 14, mopeds became popular and I ended up getting two different models— a 1978 two-speed 50cc Kriedler moped with worthless pedals (about 110 pounds) and a 50cc Yamaha Yamahopper without pedals but with a shaft drive (couldn’t find the weight, but it was lighter, more reliable, and didn’t have to mix oil and gas or mess with a chain). Then I had a 125cc Honda street bike (underpowered) and then a Yamaha 1-cylinder street bike that was very high torque and fast from zero to 30 mph. This is is where my love of torque started before I got addicted to electric cars. More recently, I’ve been using bikes and e-bikes as a way to get more exercise, enjoy the outdoors, save money, and lower my carbon impact.

Magicycle Company Background

Magicycle is a relatively new company in the electric bike industry, founded in 2020 by Wade Wei. The company is based in Chongqing, China, and entered the US market in 2021. Magicycle focuses on producing high-quality electric bikes that are designed to be both affordable and efficient.

The founder, Wade Wei, has a personal connection to the company’s mission. As a child, he enjoyed riding bikes with his father in the mountains, and this experience inspired him to create a company that could provide the same sense of freedom and joy to others. Wade studied energy and power engineering in university and used his expertise to design electric bikes that combine the power of motorcycles with the joy of cycling. If you want to learn more about the company, I found a nice writeup on their site here

Magicycle needs to offer something different to set itself apart from the competition. I found it does that a number of ways.

120-mile range is a big number! How did they do that with a single battery? First, it is a big battery of 52V 20AH (1040 Wh) capacity. But the other part of range is efficiency of the motors, and the torque sensor applies the power more smoothly, since it adds power as a rider applies more pressure to the pedals. Doing a little research, the longest range e-bike I could find is this 300-mile Everest model with a huge 3260Wh dual battery. Before you get too excited, the price starts at $18,900, or the price of a nice used electric car! Most mainstream bikes in this price range consider 70 miles long range, so this really sets them apart!

The large battery also supports the 750W/1500W(peak) brushless gear motor. I prefer a hub motor, since a powerful mid-drive can require more maintenance and usually is more costly. This power allows the bike to support a payload of 450 pounds and makes it a great choice for hilly terrain, on- or off-road. The company offers a range of electric bikes, including the popular Magicycle Cruiser, which features a powerful 750W motor and a high-capacity 52V 20AH battery. The company aims to make electric bikes accessible to a wider audience and has received positive reviews for its products and customer support.

2-year warranty. The 2-year warranty includes free replacement parts and assistance from the support department. If the bike has been used more than a month and you need them to repair, it, there is a $200 shipping fee to send it to their service center. You could also chose to have it fixed at a local dealer, but once again, they will provide parts free of charge, but not cover the labor. For comparison, some established brands like Blix have a standard 1-year warranty, but some of the brands like Heybike and Himiway are expanding to offer a standard 2-year term.

Unboxing

The e-bike came 90% assembled. We only had to put on the handlebars, then put on the front wheel, fender, and headlight. It was a little awkward installing the headlight, but nothing too bad. It can be put together by one person in 15 minutes if you are handy, or 30 minutes if you aren’t.

Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 Specifications

You can find the complete specs on Magicycle’s website here, but I’ve summarized them below with some comments.

Motor : The Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 features a powerful 750W (1500W peak) brushless gear motor. As mentioned above, it isn’t just powerful, it is also designed for efficiency.

: The Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 features a powerful 750W (1500W peak) brushless gear motor. As mentioned above, it isn’t just powerful, it is also designed for efficiency. Brakes : Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with large 180mm rotors. Hydraulic disc brakes need less maintenance and it is important to have great brakes on an e-bike as powerful as this one is.

Range : Riders can enjoy extended journeys with a remarkable range of over 120 miles on a single charge. Of course, don’t expect to get more than about 80 miles of range if you are using high levels of assist or throttle only.

: Riders can enjoy extended journeys with a remarkable range of over 120 miles on a single charge. Of course, don’t expect to get more than about 80 miles of range if you are using high levels of assist or throttle only. Sensor Modes : The bike offers switchable torque and cadence sensor modes. Choose between responsive torque-based assistance or a consistent cadence-based experience. The ease of switching between the 2 sensors made it easy to compare the two.

: The bike offers switchable torque and cadence sensor modes. Choose between responsive torque-based assistance or a consistent cadence-based experience. The ease of switching between the 2 sensors made it easy to compare the two. Battery : A robust 52V 20Ah lithium battery powers the Ocelot Pro 2.0. It’s designed for longevity and reliability, providing consistent performance over many cycles.

: A robust 52V 20Ah lithium battery powers the Ocelot Pro 2.0. It’s designed for longevity and reliability, providing consistent performance over many cycles. Charger : The included 3.0A fast smart charger is short-circuit proof, ensuring safe and efficient charging. Recharge times range from 4 to 6 hours, so you’ll be back on the road quickly.

: The included 3.0A fast smart charger is short-circuit proof, ensuring safe and efficient charging. Recharge times range from 4 to 6 hours, so you’ll be back on the road quickly. Pedal Assist : The intelligent 7-level pedal assist system adapts to your riding style. Whether you prefer a gentle boost or maximum assistance, the Ocelot Pro 2.0 has you covered.

: The intelligent 7-level pedal assist system adapts to your riding style. Whether you prefer a gentle boost or maximum assistance, the Ocelot Pro 2.0 has you covered. Payload Capacity: With a maximum payload capacity of 450 pounds, this e-bike accommodates riders of various sizes and allows for carrying additional cargo or gear. Testing

I tested the e-bike in the very hilly environment in Seattle (which is similar to San Francisco in many ways) with my son. The first thing we noticed was it had plenty of power to climb the steepest hills, as opposed to some other products we have tried. Equally important is to being able to stop, and we found the hydraulic disk brakes both smooth and powerful.

In riding it around downtown Seattle, we found the battery level would of course drain more quickly when we used throttle only and traversed the very hilly environment. After 25 miles, the battery was down to 40%, which was unexpected, but after giving the bike a 5-minute break, it was back to 60%. So worst case was about 40 miles, but range quickly improved as we used the pedals either using the cadence or torque sensors. I’m confident we could get 80 miles in this environment as long as we used a low level of assistance. In order to get the 120 miles of range, we would have to use a very low assistance level, not something I would want to do climbing a steep hill. Sure, I can put it in first gear and pedal at 3 miles per hour, but that isn’t why I buy an e-bike. If I was using the bike in flat terrain, I would be comfortable using the very low assistance levels to maximize range, but not in Seattle. Luckily, 80 miles is still plenty of range for most people, and having the power to both climb steep hills and power through rough terrain is a lot of fun!

I love how easy it is with just one button click to switch from using the torque sensor to using the cadence sensor. Most e-bikes only have one or the other, or if they do have both, you have to go deep into their setup menus to change them. I prefer the natural feel of riding using the torque sensor for most riding because it mimics the experience of riding a regular bike, but better. It makes it very easy to control your speed with your level of effort instead of adjusting the assistance level constantly. But I appreciate having the cadence sensor for when you are tired or your knees are starting to hurt — you can still pedal, but you don’t have to put much effort into it. Of course, you can stop pedaling completely and just use the twist throttle when you really feel lazy. Having all 3 modes in the same bike really makes it more versatile.

Conclusion

The Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 is an impressive electric bike that offers a powerful, efficient, and versatile riding experience. With its advanced torque sensor, the bike provides a natural and intuitive feel, allowing riders to easily control their speed and power with minimal effort. The bike’s 750W (1500W peak) motor, combined with its robust 52V 20AH battery, delivers exceptional power and range, making it suitable for various terrains and riding conditions. The Ocelot Pro 2.0’s ability to switch between torque and cadence sensor modes adds to its versatility, catering to different riding styles and preferences. The bike’s hydraulic disc brakes ensure smooth and powerful stopping, while its robust build supports a payload capacity of 450 pounds, making it suitable for riders of various sizes and allowing for the carrying of additional cargo or gear. Although the claimed 120-mile range might be difficult to achieve in hilly environments or with high levels of assistance, the Ocelot Pro 2.0 still offers an impressive range of 80 miles in real-world conditions, making it a viable option for longer journeys. Overall, the Magicycle Ocelot Pro 2.0 is a well-rounded electric bike that delivers on performance, versatility, and reliability. Its advanced features, combined with Magicycle’s commitment to customer support and a 2-year warranty, make it a compelling choice for those looking for a high-quality electric bike. If you want a powerful high quality e-bike with long range and the versatility of the torque sensor, cadence sensor, or just using the twist throttle, this is the bike for you.

Disclaimer: Magicycle provided the Ocelot Pro 2.0 to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review, but this review was not sponsored by the company — if you’d like to purchase a Magicycle, use this link to visit their website.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy