Save $500 On The New EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station

From now through July 23rd, EcoFlow is offering a $500 Early Bird Coupon on its latest portable power station, the DELTA Pro 3, which features 4096Wh of capacity (expandable up to 48kWh), fast-charging capabilities, and a variety of output ports, including 120V and 240V AC.

The DELTA Pro 3 can be used as a standalone portable battery, as an emergency backup power source at home, or tied into a home solar and energy storage system, and can be expanded with additional EcoFlow units to form a large robust home battery bank.

With the modularity and connectivity baked in to the design of the Pro 3, the 18 different methods available for charging it, and several ways of connecting it to your home (if desired), plus the EcoFlow app for controlling and monitoring the system, the DELTA Pro 3 could be the gateway power station on the way toward building a whole-house solar + battery system.

“Crafted with automotive-grade LFP cells, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 features the industry’s first IP65-rated battery pack, resisting impacts, water, dust, and fire. With 4000 cycles to 80%, enjoy 11 years* of daily power. Dependable in any weather, ensuring peace of mind.”

The full price of the unit is currently $3699, and to take advantage of the $500 Early Bird Coupon on the DELTA Pro 3, use the code DP3LAUNCH at checkout. Additionally, you could qualify for up to $2,129.40 with the purchase of a DELTA Pro 3 through the Residential Clean Energy Credit program (check with your utility to learn more about eligibility and requirements).

And be sure to check out the EcoFlow Early Prime Day Sale offerings, which run through July 15th:

