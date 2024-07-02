EV Savings: States in the Northwest Have Highest Potential for Fuel Cost Savings

Argonne National Laboratory estimated fuel cost savings potential for replacing a gasoline vehicle with the same size electric vehicle on a ZIP code level. Their estimates showed that the states in the Northwest region, led by Idaho and Washington State, had some of the highest potential for fuel cost savings when switching to electric vehicles. This is likely attributable to several factors including low electricity prices, high gasoline prices, and the vehicle population in those states which tend to be larger vehicles like pickup trucks. The more fuel a vehicle consumes, the greater the potential for fuel cost savings when switching to an electric vehicle.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Adoption of Plug-in Electric Vehicles: Local Fuel Use and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions Across the U.S., February 2024.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week.

View all Transportation Facts of the Week

Courtesy of Department of Energy.

