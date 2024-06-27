Please Turn Off “Fart Mode” When Exiting The Vehicle

Believe it or not, this instruction is included in the “Key Tips” section of the South West Health Service newsletter sharing the deployment of two Tesla Model Y SUVs for use in the town of Roma, Queensland, Australia. The town is situated 6 hours’ drive southwest of Brisbane and can rightly be called rural and remote. It has a population of about 7000 people and is the administrative centre of the Maranoa region. Out in the fresh air of the open west, Fart Mode shouldn’t do much harm!

As part of the Queensland government’s fleet transition to low-carbon vehicles, two Tesla Model Y’s have been purchased for the use of Roma Hospital staff. Apparently, some staff have been enjoying the emissions control button which turns on “fart mode” — activated from either a turn signal or on the touchscreen allocated to individual seats. Other staff are not amused! Hence the instruction: “Teslas have a few gimmicks built in. Have fun, but please don’t leave the horn as a fart sound for the next user!” No fart mode!

Roma is an example of how electric vehicles are moving out of the densely populated Australian coastal cities and into the regions. And the regions are getting ready for them! Chargers have been installed at the Roma Hospital Accommodation Precinct and Roma Hospital carpark. More are planned for Charleville (3-hour drive further west than Roma) and St George (2-hour drive south). It’s early days yet. The chargers are listed as “in the early planning stages.” These will allow government health services to incorporate electric vehicles into the fleet for travel between sites. Does this mean that we are likely to see EVs based in Charleville and St George? Or are the chargers there to refuel cars coming from Roma?

The EV chargers at Roma Hospital and Accommodation Precinct are installed and fully operational. Each has two outlets allowing for the charging of eight vehicles and are free for public use at the present time.

According to the hospital newsletter: “The vehicle has a range of around 430 km and will be used primarily for staff travel around Roma. South West Hospital and Health Services Director of Governance, Risk and Corporate Support Tim Lyons picked up the Tesla Model Y at Eagle Farm in Brisbane on 16 February and drove to Roma with a stop at Miles to recharge the vehicle. ‘We charged using the fast charger in Miles – 25 minutes cost $9, and put about 240 km of juice back in,” he reports.

“’Along the way, lots of features have now been road tested, including the car karaoke! Now the car is in Roma, it will be available through our normal staff vehicle booking process and we will be arranging familiarisation sessions for staff before they use the vehicle. […] The Roma chargers are the first universal, public use chargers in Roma.’

“These chargers meet a need as there are increasing numbers of electric vehicles appearing in the South West, so it is imperative that sufficient infrastructure exists to service this growing need. Chargers are free use at this time. However, they will be switched to pay for use once economy of scale is in place in these areas. Mr Lyons said the delivery of the first EV was part of broader health service activity aimed at addressing strategic risks relating to adapting to a changing climate and transitioning to a zero-carbon output future.”

Cost befits of using electric cars in the bush were also highlighted: “Over time, the ability for us to generate our own electricity through solar panels and the reduced costs to maintain an electric vehicle will also lead to a significant reduction in costs for the health service, so it’s a win-win.” A reduction in the use of petrol and diesel will mean costs reductions, and less huge tankers on the narrow roads.

The purchase of electric vehicles fits within the South West Hospital and Health Services Strategic Plan under resources: “Invest in innovative and efficient assets to grow our services.” Electric vehicles are indeed innovative and efficient.

It is part of the Queensland state government plan to move the passenger fleet to EVs over time, where the vehicle is fit for purpose. Currently, out of the 11,000 vehicles in the fleet, 1,500 are EVs, with 400 0n order.

Having lived and worked in Queensland’s west (I was a teacher in Charleville in the 1980’s), I hope they also equip these vehicles with protection against the ever-present kangaroos that like to feed by the roadside and leap into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Other key tips for driving the new Teslas included the following pieces of advice: “EV’s are not the same as vehicles with combustion engines … ALWAYS make sure the car is plugged in when you finish your trip to ensure it has enough charge in it for the next user. There is no engine, so the car does not need to start. To enable driving, put the key card on the centre console. All information relating to the car is provided via the tablet in the centre – have a play around before you drive to find what you are looking for (like the air con, or car karaoke…) If you lock the keys in the car, give CSU a call and they can unlock remotely. To find the odometer for the logbook, tap the car icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the central screen then tap ‘Trips’. The car will record how many kms your last trip was should you forget.”

It is not just government purchasers enabling regional Queensland to get ready for the rEVolution. Majella and I recently attended country shows that incorporated EV displays in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Noosa, and Gympie. The public were curious and asked genuine questions. Not only that, but car dealers were present to show their electric offerings. These vehicles included the Toyota BZ4X; the MG4 and HS EV; BYD’s Atto 3, Seal, and Dolphin; the Kia EV9, and EV6 GT; the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N line; a whole range of BMWs; and the converted Ford F-150 Lightning RHD.

More about these experiences will be revealed in upcoming articles. Watch this space!

