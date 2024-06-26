This AWD Electric Scooter Is Built For Off-Road Adventures

The newest electric scooter from Bakcou is an all-terrain model with dual motors, featuring 4″ fat tires, a coil spring suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, a carrying capacity of 320 pounds, and 6″ of ground clearance, and it looks capable of providing plenty of fun and functionality both off-road and on.

If your idea of what an electric scooter can be is still stuck back with those basic early kick-scooter designs — small decks with small wheels and a small handlebar, and generally underpowered — and they don’t appeal to you (they don’t to me), maybe it’s worth considering their larger and more powerful cousins, which are more akin to kick-bikes than to scooters. Bakcou has a few different models of e-scooters like those (plus some burly off-road e-bikes), and its latest, the Timberwolf AWD, is a powerful and rugged 2-wheeler with all-wheel drive capability, which should make short work of rough trails or off-road conditions.

With the ability to choose from front-wheel or rear-wheel or all-wheel drive with the dual 750W motors, riders can better navigate steep or sloppy terrain on the Timberwolf AWD, especially since it sits on a 20″ x 4″ fat tire in the rear and a 24″ x 4″ tire on the front, which can roll right over rough terrain. Coupled with the fact that the deck of the scooter sits a good 6″ off the ground, this scooter looks to be a robust all-terrain ride, but it would be just as at home on the pavement as it is on dirt. The scooter’s 48V 21Ah battery has a range of up to 25 miles, and can make a top speed of around 20 mph (though not likely to achieve both at the same time), and the total payload it can carry is 320 pounds (also not likely to achieve at the same time as top speed or max range, obviously).

Having more electric options for the backcountry is a really excellent thing, as being able to move both quietly and quickly, without a cloud of exhaust or roar of an engine, is a huge plus in certain locations, and for certain vocations and hobbies, such as scouting for hunting or going birding, etc. With off-road scooters such as the Bakcou Timberwolf AWD becoming more available and more affordable all the time, people are increasingly able to choose electric micromobility over gas-powered vehicles like quads or dirt bikes on trails and in the forest, with the only issue right now (if it even is an issue) being range and recharge time while riding off the grid. The Bakcou Timberwolf AWD, which is available in three frame colors, is priced at $3299 before shipping costs. The company also has a discount available for current or former military, as well as first responders and teachers.

