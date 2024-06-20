U.S. Treasury, IRS Updates Procedures for Qualified Manufacturers, Dealers, & Sellers of Certain Qualified Clean Vehicles Under the Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service issued Revenue Procedure 2024–26 June 7 for the submission of information by qualified manufacturers of new clean vehicles and dealers and sellers of new clean vehicles and previously-owned clean vehicles.

This guidance provides additional procedures for qualified manufacturers to submit attestations, certifications and documentation demonstrating the qualified manufacturer’s compliance with certain requirements regarding new clean vehicles placed in service after Dec. 31, 2024.

The guidance updates procedures for qualified manufacturers to submit information regarding new clean vehicles for upfront review by the IRS, with analytical assistance from the Department of Energy, to ensure the vehicles satisfy relevant requirements for the calendar year and are eligible for the new clean vehicle credit.

Finally, this revenue procedure provides rules regarding seller report updates and rescissions and provides clarification for qualified manufacturers for the transition rule for impracticable-to-trace battery materials.

More information can be found on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 page on IRS.gov.

