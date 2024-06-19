CleanTechnica EV & Solar Energy News Roundup

There is a lot of positive solar and EV news from around the world. Here’s today’s quick roundup, covering news from Nevada to Florida to the Netherlands to China. Before the lists of stories, here are a few highlights:

In Sloan, Nevada, Nextracker has opened a new 60,000-square-foot facility — its second in a year. In addition to creating steel torque tubes that hold and rotate solar panels in solar power plants, the factory creates jobs. The two plants will enable the annual production of more than 2 GW of new solar electricity capacity, enough for 400,000 households in the United States.

With the Atlantic hurricane season rapidly approaching, GameChange Solar begins deliveries of Genius Tracker, a single-axis utility-scale tracking system, to a high-wind solar project in Florida, USA. It’s not too soon to get prepared! This project has one of the highest-design wind speeds in the country.

The Wuling Bingo PLUS, a five-door pure electric SUV with a minimalist interior with exquisite style, has launched! (This expands on the much loved and top selling Wuling Mini.)

On to all of the stories.

Solar News

Nextracker and Unimacts Dedicate Second Nevada Factory to Serve Solar Power Demand. Growing solar demand in Southwest U.S. prompts second factory built in less than a year.

GameChange Solar Begins Delivery for Genius Tracker Site with 158 MPH Designs Wind Speeds. Designed for a wind speed of 158 mph, this project has one of the highest design wind speeds in the country, where utility-scale solar trackers will be deployed.

Planted Solar and Cultivate Power Announce 11 MW Community Solar Development in Chicago Metro Area to Deliver 2X the Energy per Acre over Conventional Solar Plants. Backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Khosla Ventures, Planted Solar launches rapid solar deployment platform with radically simplified array and field robotics.

Adapture Renewables, Inc., Announces Solar Energy Offtake Contract with A Fortune 50 Company. The Dallas-area project will provide clean power for Texas’s ERCOT grid and over one hundred and fifty local jobs.

ComEd Reaches 1 Gigawatt Milestone for Distributed Solar. More than 59,000 DER interconnected to smart grid, rooftop solar drive growth.

Ameresco and U.S. Army Unveil Advanced Renewable Energy System at Fort Detrick. Ameresco’s energy asset activation is now live and features a 6 MW/6MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that integrates seamlessly with an existing 18.6 MW (DC) solar energy facility, which has been operational since 2016.

Electric Vehicles

Price Parity Vauxhall Combo Electric Available For Same Cost As Combo Diesel. Vauxhall Combo Electric available on Business Contract Hire with same monthly payment, deposit and term as the diesel version. Lower running costs mean drivers could save £91 per month (based on 6k miles per annum) by switching to a Combo Electric — making going electric cheaper than running a diesel Combo.

Wuling Bingo PLUS, a 5-Door Pure Electric SUV with Ultra-Long Driving Range, is Officially Launched. 401km flagship version and 510km flagship version, with official guide prices of 89,800 yuan ($12,374) and 98,800 yuan ($13,615) respectively.

Renewal of Its Contract for the Utrecht Region, Keolis to Operate Its Largest Fleet of Electric Buses in the Netherlands. The contract, worth a total of 750 million euros, includes the deployment of more than 250 electric buses, the largest e-fleet operated by Keolis in the Netherlands. It will start in December 2025.

EV Charging

The Mobility House Ready for Bidirectional Charging. The market leader for intelligent charging and energy solutions, The Mobility House, is consolidating the international topics of energy and bidirectional charging under “The Mobility House Energy”. Thomas Raffeiner, founder of The Mobility House, will spearhead this as CEO alongside Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board.

LG and ChargePoint Join Forces to Innovate EV Charging. Collaboration between industry leaders enables LG hardware to be powered by ChargePoint software.

Allego and Meridiam Jointly Announce Meridiam’s Intention to Launch Tender Offer followed by Delisting of Allego. Allego and Meridiam have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Meridiam will launch a tender offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Allego not owned by Meridiam or its affiliates, followed by Allego’s voluntarily delisting of its ordinary shares from the New York Stock Exchange after completion of the offer.

We hope you enjoyed the cleantech roundup. Check in tomorrow for another one! Let us know if you have any suggestions.

