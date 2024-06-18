U.S. DOE Announces Over $41M in Funding to Deliver Clean Energy Solutions to Market

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) yesterday announced $41.4 million in federal funding for 50 impactful projects across 17 National Laboratories to propel clean energy solutions. The funding is made available through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) Base Annual Appropriations Core Laboratory Infrastructure for Market Readiness (CLIMR) Lab Call.

The FY24 CLIMR Lab Call is the largest amount of funding yet and represents coordinated investments from the largest set of DOE program offices.

“I expect the 50 selected CLIMR projects to drive sweeping impact within our National Labs and integrate long-lasting process improvements to ultimately deliver more clean energy solutions into everyday by Americans,” said Dr. Vanessa Z. Chan, DOE Chief Commercialization Office and Director of the Office of Technology Transitions. “The new technology being commercialized out of the DOE National Laboratories is essential to meeting the Biden Administrations climate goals including lowering energy costs and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Announced in November 2023, the FY24 TCF Base CLIMR lab call invited proposals from National Laboratories to advance energy technologies and strengthen existing practices. The TCF was established by Congress through the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and reauthorized by the Energy Act of 2020 to promote promising energy technologies. The selected projects will simplify commercialization processes, accelerate the development of existing promising technologies, and kickstart the development of new energy solutions. Over 78 partner entities will join our National Laboratories in accomplishing CLIMR project goals. These partners plan to commit over $22M in cost share, totaling nearly $64 million in both federal and non-federal funding to National Labs.

The lab call offered six topics aiming to address commercialization challenges, accelerate the development of promising technologies, and streamline processes to efficiently deliver clean energy solutions to the market.

DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) coordinates the TCF and strengthens DOE’s commercialization partnerships. OTT collaborated with the following DOE program offices for the FY 2024 CLIMR lab call: the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management; Office of Nuclear Energy; Office of Electricity; Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response; Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, Bioenergy Technologies Office, Solar Energy Technologies Office, Water Power Technologies Office, Building Technologies Office, Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office, Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office, Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, Wind Energy Technologies Office, and the Geothermal Technologies Office.

To view descriptions of the selected CLIMR projects, visit the projects webpage. To stay up to date on the latest funding opportunities and OTT accomplishments, subscribe to receive the OTT newsletter via email.

About the Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions

The Department of Energy Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) is one of the largest supporters of technology commercialization in the federal government. Founded in 2015, OTT bolsters the technology industry’s market skills and enables clean energy technologies to progress through research, development, demonstration, and to deployment into the private sector to meet our nation’s climate goals. Visit us at energy.gov/ott to learn more and subscribe to receive our latest opportunities and accomplishments via email. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: OTT@hq.doe.gov

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here