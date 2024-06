New Report Breaks Down State-Level Renewable Energy Siting Policies & Permitting Authorities Across the USA

State and/or local government involvement in renewable energy development varies widely across the United States. A new report funded by DOE, in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Regulatory Assistance Project, Clean Air Task Force, and others, inventories and simplifies the complex state-level policies of all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico. It looks at which entities have the authority to make siting and permitting decisions in each state or territory, guiding timelines, and more. Read the report and join a webinar on June 20th, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET to learn more.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

