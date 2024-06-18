Distributed Wind Top Photo Contributors Are Here
Each year, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) launches a search for the best distributed wind energy photos across the United States and its territories for PNNL’s Distributed Wind Photo Gallery. The annual photo search aids PNNL’s efforts to highlight distributed wind technologies and the customers they serve. Check out 2024’s photo selections—including runners up—in various categories!
Courtesy of U.S. DOE, Wind Energy Technologies Office.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.