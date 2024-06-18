Distributed Wind Top Photo Contributors Are Here

22 seconds ago US Department of Energy 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Each year, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) launches a search for the best distributed wind energy photos across the United States and its territories for PNNL’s Distributed Wind Photo Gallery. The annual photo search aids PNNL’s efforts to highlight distributed wind technologies and the customers they serve. Check out 2024’s photo selections—including runners up—in various categories!

This is the top photo in the glamour category. The distributed wind turbine pictured is located in Neodesha, Kansas. Image courtesy of Pecos Wind Power.

Courtesy of U.S. DOE, Wind Energy Technologies Office.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

US Department of Energy

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

US Department of Energy has 1045 posts and counting. See all posts by US Department of Energy