Battery Cell Production in North America Expected to Exceed 1,200 GWh per Year by 2030

1,200 GWh per year of battery cells would be enough cells for at least 12 million new EVs annually.

Argonne National Laboratory projects that battery cell production in North America will exceed 1,200 GWh of capacity by 2030. That is enough to supply 12 to 15 million new EVs annually assuming average battery capacities of 80 to 100 kWh per vehicle.

In the United States, much of the battery production is expected to take place near vehicle assembly locations, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. The close proximity of battery production and vehicle assembly is critical for minimizing shipping time and transport costs for EV manufacturers.

Fact #1347 Dataset. Fact of the Week. Courtesy of Department of Energy

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here