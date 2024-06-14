New EV Raffle Launches: One Ticket, Two Prizes! Tickets Support Fight Against Climate Change

Want to drive a brand-new Rivian electric SUV or pickup truck? How about a classic Tesla Model X Plaid with all the bells and whistles? Or the famous new Cybertruck? Now is your chance.

Just in time for Father’s Day, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund (CCAN Action Fund) recently launched their 6th annual electric car raffle to raise money for the fight against climate change. Last year’s winner, Julian of Massachusetts, got a free Tesla Model X Plaid. This year they’re offering the Model X again, along with the popular Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, and the famous Tesla Cybertruck — all are options for the first-place winner. And for the first time, they’re offering a second-place prize: the amazing Hyundai Ioniq 5.

As a CleanTechnica reader, you’re among the first to know about this raffle. Only 7,000 tickets total will be sold, and each ticket gives you two chances to win, which means you have a 1-in-3500 chance of winning a new EV. That means this year’s raffle has odds of winning that are nearly 60% higher than they were last year. All proceeds benefit CCAN Action Fund. Your $200 ticket helps create a world where electric cars, wind farms, and rooftop solar power are the norm in society. It’s a win, win, win.

CCAN Action Fund will also pay your federal and state taxes on the prize, bringing the full value to nearly $160,000 for the first-place prize, and over $66,000 for the second-place prize. All this for a raffle ticket of just $200. Again, only 7,000 tickets will be sold total for both prizes. Those are GREAT odds!

This is your chance to own one of the most cutting-edge EVs on the planet while also supporting a great cause.

CCAN Action Fund is a scrappy nonprofit and is raffling an EV for the 6th year in a row to support their work fighting climate change. The first-place winner will be able to build their own Rivian or Tesla. If you go with the Rivian, choose the exciting R1T pickup truck or the roomy R1S SUV. With the Tesla, you can go for the Model X Plaid or the incredible new Cybertruck. With all first-place options, you’ll be able to pick your own colors, tires, and more. The second-place winner will get a brand-new Hyundai Ioniq 5. And, again, they pay all your prize taxes.

The raffle runs all summer long, with the drawing on August 22. But they’re selling just 7,000 tickets — and right now, they’ve sold… well less than 2,000. So, your chances of winning are incredibly good with one ticket purchase — even better if you buy multiple tickets.

The prizes have never been more exciting. Rivian vehicles are made for adventure. The Rivian R1S SUV and R1T truck offer all-wheel-drive and a quad motor, have 800 horsepower, an estimated range of 314 miles, and great towing capacity. The Model X Plaid has maximum features for speed, luxury, long-range battery, and the latest EV technology inside and out. Finally, the Cybertruck needs no introduction. This incomparable EV will turn heads no matter where you go.

Meanwhile, the second-prize Ioniq 5 has an EPA estimated 303-mile range (RWD), can charge to near full battery in 18 minutes, and was rated Best Electric SUV by U.S. News & World Report and Car and Driver.

Your raffle ticket not only gives you the chance to win, it makes you a champion for climate action. CCAN Action Fund has been called “the best regional climate organization in the world” by the legendary writer and climate activist Bill McKibben. They fight for clean energy policies, including electric vehicle advancement and public transportation, at the state and regional level, and on Capitol Hill.

In fact, they played a part in passing several key clean energy policies in the Chesapeake region and nationwide. This spring, they helped pass policies for shared solar and green banks in Virginia, and electrified homes in Washington, DC. They’re also working to bring more offshore wind to Maryland and pressuring Congress to unleash the clean energy revolution with historic transmission investments.

One of CCAN Action Fund’s goals is to get you and everyone else behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. Why? Because cars, trucks, and other forms of transportation account for nearly 30% of America’s climate pollution. Whether you’re going on a road trip or cruising city streets, when you sit behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, you’re helping preserve the natural world for generations to come (and avoiding high gas prices!). By driving an electric car, you’ll be part of the national movement towards cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable transportation. And with public EV charging more convenient than ever, it’s never been a better time to go electric.

CCAN Action Fund is uniquely positioned to help lead our nation toward a low-carbon economy, but they can’t do it without you. Make this your year to join the EV driving community and leave a lasting impact on climate change. Purchase a ticket today and enjoy the payoff for years (and generations) to come!

Raffle will close at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 22, 2024 and the winner will be announced at 7:00 PM ET the same day. You must be 18 years old and a resident of the United States to purchase a raffle ticket. Click HERE for all the legal details.

