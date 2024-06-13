Hot Deal: Save $1000 On These E-Bikes From MOD BIKES

Two of MOD BIKES’ bestselling e-bikes are currently on sale for a whopping $1000 off their regular prices, so if you’ve been waiting for a sign that it’s time to start pedaling your own low carbon transport solution (or are looking for a last-minute Fathers Day gift), take a look at these electron-fueled beauties.

The MOD Groove 1, a cruiser-style e-bike that enables a comfortable upright riding style, features a 500W (750W peak) rear geared hub motor paired with a 48V 614Wh battery capable of covering up to 45 miles of range. The Groove 1 has both a thumb throttle and a 9-level pedal assist system, with a top assisted speed of 28 mph, and includes a wide gel saddle, front suspension fork, front and rear fenders, a headlight and tail/brake light combo, a rear rack, and 3″ whitewall fat tires. Its regular retail price is $2499, but right now the Groove 1 is on sale for just $1499, a savings of $1000.

The MOD Berlin 2, a lightweight bike made for commuting the city streets on the daily, features a 350W (650W peak) mid-drive motor coupled with a 48V 614Wh battery with a range of up to 60 miles. The Berlin 2 has a 9-level pedal assist system that uses a torque sensor for a natural feel, with a top assisted speed of 28 mph. It has a front suspension fork, a suspension seat post, a wide gel saddle, dual fenders, a rear rack, and a headlight and taillight. This 54-pound two-wheeler, which regularly sells for $2499, is currently on sale for $1499 at MOD BIKES (and don’t forget to check the other models that are on sale right now, including the MOD Easy and SideCar, which we recently reviewed).

