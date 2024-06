FOTW #1346: US DOE SuperTruck 3 Initiative Seeks to Reduce Medium/Heavy Truck Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 75%

Building on the success of the US DOE SuperTruck 2’s efficiency improvements, the SuperTruck 3 initiative seeks to reduce medium/heavy truck greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 75% (on a lifecycle basis) and reduce the total cost of truck ownership. The first SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 with four industry participants successfully demonstrating new efficient technologies for Class 8 trucks, many of which were commercialized. SuperTruck 2 had five industry participants succeed with increasing Class 8 truck freight efficiency and engine brake thermal efficiency. The participants in SuperTruck 3 are concentrating on electric and fuel cell applications for medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) trucks.

US DOE SuperTruck Initiative Results/Goals

Source: Siddiq Khan, U.S. Department of Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2024.

