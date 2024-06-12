U.S. DOE Welcomes New Round of Innovative Leaders to Peer-Learning Cohorts on Emerging Clean Energy Strategies

Participants From Municipalities, Tribes, and Community-Based Organizations Will Convene for Six Months To Learn From Each Other and Experts About Agrivoltaics, Residential Energy Efficiency Programs, and Electrifying Municipal Fleets

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a new round of leaders from 45 entities that will collaborate on common clean energy opportunities and challenges through the Clean Energy to Communities (C2C) program’s peer-learning cohorts. These participants—including county and local governments, Tribes, community-based organizations, and utilities—will convene regularly from July to December 2024 to exchange strategies and best practices, learn in a collaborative environment from each other and DOE’s national laboratory experts, and workshop their pathways to agrivoltaics implementation, residential energy efficiency programs, or municipal fleet electrification.

“C2C’s peer-learning cohorts facilitate new networks and collaborations between communities across the country and enable them access to top clean energy experts from DOE’s national laboratories,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “By collaborating and sharing successful plans with their peers, these new participants will gain ideas, tools, and confidence to accelerate their own clean energy transitions. We are excited for this new group to thrive in this program.”

“I am especially excited about the geographic diversity of the selected participants in this cycle,” said Lauren Reichelt, C2C peer-learning cohort program manager. “Practitioners from across the United States recognize the value that peer exchange can bring to their clean energy work. Our team looks forward to connecting this diverse set of entities around their common interests and creating opportunities for them to learn from each other’s unique experiences.”

C2C’s peer-learning cohorts convene up to 15 communities dedicated to a single clean energy-related topic and connects them with educational resources, case studies, analysis and modeling tools, templates ad, trainings, and facilitated collaboration to enable accelerated clean energy progress. This is the fourth round of C2C’s peer-learning cohorts. Previous cohorts have covered topics including clean energy financing; municipal building energy efficiency and decarbonization; community engagement for energy projects; solar, storage and microgrids; and electric vehicle infrastructure planning.

Entities joining the three latest cohorts are:

Implementing an Agrivoltaics Project:

Appalachian Sustainable Development, Bristol, Virginia

Black Oaks Center, Kankakee County, Illinois

Community Power Collaborative, California

Equitable Solar Investments, Chicago, Illinois

Florida Educational Development

Moline, Illinois

Nature Conservancy Florida

Oregon State University/Sheba LLC

Paragon Cooperative, Fulton County, Georgia

Phoenix Community Farm, Midland, Michigan

Piedmont Environmental Council, Warrenton, Virginia

Spark Northwest, Seattle, Washington

Strengthen ND

The Bronx Land Trust, New York

The Latino Coalition of San Benito County (California) and Costanoan Indian Research.

Designing and Enhancing Energy Efficiency Programs for Residential Buildings:

Cheyenne River Long-Term Recovery Group, Eagle Butte, South Dakota

Indiana County Thrives, Indiana County, Pennsylvania

Kansas City, Missouri

Kotzebue, Alaska

Lebanon Energy Advisory Committee, New Hampshire

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lowell Light & Power, Michigan

Missoula, Montana

New Orleans, Louisiana

Reading Public Works, Pennsylvania

Sedona, Arizona

Somerville, Massachusetts

Southern Sustainability Institute, Athens, Georgia

Turlock, California

West Central Initiative, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Charting a Path to Municipal Fleet Electrification:

Columbus, Ohio Department of Public Utilities

Cook County, Illinois

Denver, Colorado Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency

Falmouth, Maine

Kansas City, Missouri

Natick, MA Department of Sustainability

Oak Park, Illinois

Orange County, Florida

Palo Alto, California

Potawatomi Ventures, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Reno, Nevada

Richmond, Virginia Office of Sustainability

Santa Cruz, California

Sedona, Arizona

Watsonville, California.

Peer-learning cohorts is one of three technical assistance offerings within the C2C program. Applications for C2C’s multiyear in depth partnership are due on June 14, 2024, and applications for three-month Expert Match offering are accepted on a rolling basis.

C2C is funded by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and managed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory with support from Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The World Resources Institute also supports C2C’s peer-learning cohorts.

Courtesy of Department of Energy. Featured image from NREL.

