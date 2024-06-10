USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells in Southeast Asia

USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

United States International Trade Commission (USITC) [last week] determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules, from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The USITC also determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is threatened with material injury by reason of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules, from Cambodia that are allegedly subsidized by the government of Cambodia.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules, from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about July 18, 2024, and its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about October 1, 2024.

The Commission’s public report Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled Into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam; Inv. Nos. 701-TA-722-725 and 731-TA-1690-1693 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 5517, June 2024) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available by July 5, 2024; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: https://www.usitc.gov/commission_publications_library.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules, from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

Investigation Nos. 701-TA-722-725 and 731-TA-1690-1693 (Preliminary)

Product Description: The merchandise covered by these investigations is crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells, and modules, laminates, and panels, consisting of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not partially or fully assembled into other products, including, but not limited to, modules, laminates, panels and building integrated materials. CSPV cells use crystalline silicon to convert sunlight to electricity and are the basic elements of a CSPV module. These investigations cover crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells of thickness equal to or greater than 20 micrometers, having a p/n junction formed by any means, whether or not the cell has undergone other processing, including, but not limited to, cleaning, etching, coating, and/or addition of materials to collect and forward the electricity that is generated by the cell. Excluded from the scope of the investigations are thin film photovoltaic products produced from amorphous silicon (a-Si), cadmium telluride (CdTe), or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). Also excluded from the scope of the investigations are crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, not exceeding 10,000 mm2 in surface area, that are permanently integrated into a consumer good whose function is other than power generation and that consumes the electricity generated by the integrated crystalline silicon photovoltaic cell. Where more than one cell is permanently integrated into a consumer good, the surface area for purposes of this exclusion shall be the total combined surface area of all cells that are integrated into the consumer good. Also excluded from the scope are off grid CSPV panels.

Status of Proceeding:

Type of investigations: Preliminary countervailing duty and antidumping duty investigations. Petitioner: The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee USITC Institution Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024. USITC Conference Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024. USITC Vote Date: Friday, June 7, 2024. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Monday, June 10, 2024.

U.S. Industry in 2023:

Number of U.S. producers: 15. Location of producers’ plants: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington. Production and related workers: 1 U.S. producers’ U.S. shipments: 1 Apparent U.S. consumption: 1 Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 1

U.S. Imports in 2023:

Subject imports: 1 Nonsubject imports: 1 Leading import sources: 1

1Withheld to avoid disclosure of business proprietary information.

