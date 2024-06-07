Tesla Full Self Driving (Supervised): 40-Minute Drive With Almost No Interventions

Another week, another lengthy Full Self Driving (Supervised) test drive. This week I went with longtime CleanTechnica reader, friend, and Tesla bull Dan. We explored an area that has given FSD trouble in the past, and we also meandered into some other areas to see what we could find and what would happen.

There are just a couple of disengagements, which were not necessarily required. One was to get out of that far left turn lane headed toward the Interstate onramp before I got trapped there by a bunch of traffic and a fire truck. I’m eager to explore this area with version 12.4 and above to see if this is one of the big improvements that is supposed to be coming.

Another intervention was an accident, caused by my car squeezing its way between a couple of cars parked on a residential road and an oncoming SUV. I would have waited for him to go, since he was there first, but FSD just decided to thread us through them all, and my hand was too firm on the steering wheel for a moment apparently and caused FSD to disengage.

For more, and to see what FSD nailed perfectly (it was ideal in several circumstances), watch the full video!

