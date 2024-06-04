Note: Includes both all-electric and plug-in hybrid registrations

4.3% of Light-Duty Vehicles in California Had a Plug in 2023

3 hours ago US Department of Energy 1 Comment
In 2023, California had the highest share of light-duty plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) registrations (i.e., number of vehicles on the road), representing 4.3% of all light-duty vehicle registrations in the state. The next highest was the District of Columbia (DC) with 3.5% followed by Hawaii at 2.8%. There were nine states (plus DC) with PEV registrations of 2% or more and half of the states had PEV registrations of at least 1%. As the United States moves towards decarbonization, it is noteworthy that plug-in vehicles are an increasingly measurable portion of the overall light-duty vehicle population.

Editor’s note: Just to be clear, this is not referring to sales or share of sales. These percentages concern the share of all vehicles on the road (currently registered in the state) — 4.3% in the case of California. That means one out of every 23 cars registered in California have a plug.

Note: Includes both all-electric and plug-in hybrid registrations.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory analysis, based on Experian Automotive Vehicles-in-Operation data as of December 2023.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week. View all Transportation Facts of the Week. From the U.S. Department of Energy.

