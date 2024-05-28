Hot Deal: Save Up To $700 On Heybike E-Bikes (Plus Free Accessories)

Heybike is offering big savings on a number of its e-bikes — up to $700 off plus a free accessory package — as well as the chance to win a free folding e-bike during its 3rd anniversary sale, which is running through June 4th, 2024.

CleanTechnica writers rode and reviewed a couple of Heybike’s models last year, namely the Cityrun, a commuter, and the Tyson, a folding model, and both got good marks from their respective reviewers. Both of those models are currently on sale, along with other types of e-bikes that may better fit your riding style, depending on your transport needs.

The Heybike Mars 2.0, a compact folding bike regularly priced at $1499 for the 750W version, is $500 off right now, bringing it down to just $999. The 1000W version, regularly $1699, is also on sale and is priced at $1099. With front suspension, a quick-folding design that takes up very little space, fat tires, a rear rack capable of carrying up to 120 pounds, and a total payload of 330 pounds max, this bike offers a lot of features in a small package. The top assisted speed is 32 mph, with a range per charge of about 45 miles, and right now it comes with a few free accessories.

The Heybike Horizon, a full suspension fat tire folding e-bike which normally sells for $1999, is also $500 right now for a sale price of $1499. This limited edition model, which is bigger than the Mars, features 24″ wheels and tires, a Shimano 7-speed shifter, hydraulic disc brakes, fenders, and a rear rack, and has a top assisted speed of 28 mph. It weighs just over 79 pounds, has a total payload capacity of 330 pounds, and its max range is about 55 miles.

The Heybike Cityrun, normally priced at $1599, is currently available for just $1199, and right now it also comes with 2 free bike baskets (regularly $79 each). This commuter bike has a 500W motor (1000W peak) for a top assisted speed of 21 mph, a Safety Certified (UL2849 Standard) 720Wh battery offering up to 55 miles of range, a Shimano 7-speed shifter, hydraulic disc brakes, a front suspension fork, an automatic headlight, and more. It’s capable of carrying up to 350 pounds of total payload, with the bike itself weighing 61.7 pounds.

Those who want to buy two e-bikes can also get an additional $200 off of their total, and right now there is a $100 coupon code shown as a popup on the site, so big savings are possible during this sale. All of Heybike’s e-bikes come with free shipping, a 30-day free trial, and a 2-year warranty. You can check out the full line of Heybike models currently on sale here.

Images courtesy of Heybike.

