Funding Notice: Solar Technologies’ Rapid Integration & Validation for Energy Systems (STRIVES)

Office: Solar Energy Technologies Office and Wind Energy Technologies Office

FOA number: DE-FOA-0003331

Link to apply: Apply on EERE Exchange

FOA Amount: $31 million

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) and Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) announced the Solar Technologies’ Rapid Integration and Validation for Energy Systems (STRIVES) funding opportunity, which will provide up to $31 million for research, development, and demonstration projects to improve power systems simulation software tools and demonstrate new business models for distribution systems operations to integrate and optimize the value of inverter-based resources (IBRs) and distributed energy resources including solar generation, wind generation, energy storage, and other technologies such as buildings and electric vehicles.

The large-scale deployment of clean energy technologies is driving a transition to a digitally controlled, decentralized, and distributed electric grid that will require coordination of large numbers of diverse and geographically dispersed assets. New operational tools and methods are needed to coordinate these assets while maintaining a reliable, resilient, and secure electric grid.

The clean energy transition also introduces new stakeholders to electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, which creates opportunities for new organizational models to provide equitable access and participation in electricity markets.

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is part of a collaborative effort by the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to issue multiple FOAs totaling more than $100 million for field demonstration projects and other research to support better planning and operations of the electric grid.

Topic Areas

Topic Area 1: Robust Experimentation and Advanced Learning for Distribution System Operators — 8–10 projects, $2.5-3 million each

Projects in this topic area will design and perform field demonstrations of distribution system operator models that consider technology development and the roles of non-traditional stakeholders in potential distribution electricity services and markets.

Topic Area 2: Improved Simulation Tools for Large-Scale IBR Transient and Dynamic Studies — 4–5 projects, $1-2.5 million each

Projects in this topic area will develop and demonstrate software tools and methodologies to improve the ability of power systems engineers to accurately and efficiently model the dynamics of power systems with large amounts of geographically dispersed IBRs.

Webinar

SETO will host an informational webinar on June 10 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the funding opportunity and the topic areas. Register for the webinar.

Teaming Partner List

DOE is compiling a “Teaming Partner List” to facilitate the formation of project teams for this FOA. The Teaming Partner List allows organizations that may wish to participate on a project to express their interest to other applicants and explore potential partnerships.

The Teaming Partner List will be available on the EERE eXCHANGE website and will be regularly updated to reflect new teaming partners who provide their organization’s information.

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: View the Teaming Partner List by visiting the EERE eXCHANGE homepage and clicking on “Teaming Partners” within the left-hand navigation pane. This page allows users to view published Teaming Partner Lists. To join the Teaming Partner List, submit a request within eXCHANGE. Select the appropriate Teaming Partner List from the drop-down menu, and fill in the following information: Investigator Name, Organization Name, Organization Type, Topic Area, Background and Capabilities, Website, Contact Address, Contact Email, and Contact Phone.

DISCLAIMER: By submitting a request to be included on the Teaming Partner List, the requesting organization consents to the publication of the above-referenced information. By facilitating the Teaming Partner List, DOE is not endorsing, sponsoring, or otherwise evaluating the qualifications of the individuals and organizations that are identifying themselves for placement on this Teaming Partner List. DOE will not pay for the provision of any information, nor will it compensate any applicants or requesting organizations for the development of such information.

Additional Information

Prior to submitting a full application for this opportunity, a mandatory concept paper is due on July 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

DOE will host an informational webinar on June 10 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the funding program and the areas of focus.

Learn more about this funding opportunity and other open funding opportunities within EERE.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here