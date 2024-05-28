19 Model Year 2023 Light-Duty EVs Have a Driving Range of 300+ Miles

Model year (MY) 2023 had 19 light-duty EV models from 11 different manufacturers with an Environmental Protection Agency certified driving range of 300 miles or more. MY 2016 marked the first time an EV model was certified for 300 miles or more on a single charge. The number grew slowly until 2022 when 14 models exceeded that range.

Note: Driving range based on Environmental Protection Agency vehicle certification.

Source: The U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, accessed April 17, 2024.

Fact of the Week, from U.S. Department of Energy

