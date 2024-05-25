$25 Million to Lower Home Energy Bills for American Families

President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda is Building Up a Clean Energy Workforce, Advancing Innovative Energy Saving Technologies, and Helping Low-Income Households Save Money on Home Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this week announced 13 projects selected to expand the impact of DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Supported by $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the projects will collaborate with community partners to perform innovative and comprehensive energy-saving repairs and upgrades to make low-income homes more climate resilient and lower energy costs for families. These 13 projects support the Biden- Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets a goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, and other investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

“For more than four decades, the Weatherization Assistance Program has helped over 7 million families save hundreds every year on home energy bills, and now we’re taking the program to the next level,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “We’re expanding the program’s reach to invest in more low-income households and build up a localized clean energy workforce all while keeping money in the pockets of hardworking Americans.”

This is the second round of funding from the Enhancement and Innovation grant, following a $37.9 million awards to 21 projects in March 2023. These grants are available to existing WAP Grantees, WAP subgrantees, and other nonprofit organizations.

Successful grant projects will support low-income households in a variety of ways, including increasing the number of homes that can qualify for Weatherization Assistance by addressing underlying issues such as the need for roof and electric repair. They will also increase the use of renewable energy technology such as solar panel installation, expand on health and safety measures, and promote new best practices in weatherization. The grants will create jobs and foster economic growth by encouraging weatherization providers to hire, train, and retain employees from disadvantaged communities with good-paying jobs.

The selected projects span three areas: multifamily housing, single-family and manufactured housing, and workforce development.

Learn about what grantees in this tranche are doing with their funds on our website and below:

Southface Energy Institute, Inc will lead the weatherization and electrification of 200 low-income multifamily housing units in Atlanta, Georgia and train building managers to use sustainable building management software. The software platform will include training, tools, and resources for other multifamily properties, encouraging adoption and replication across other properties. (Award amount: $1.9 million)

New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority will complete necessary home repairs, comprehensive weatherization, and solar panel installation for 115-140 homes currently on weatherization waitlists in disadvantaged communities in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. (Award amount: $1.5 million)

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency will establish a workforce development program in Detroit, Michigan to recruit, hire, train, retain and support multiple career pathways for individuals within weatherization and beyond. The program will recruit at least 50 trainees who will receive both classroom training and hands-on experience by weatherizing and installing solar panels in WAP-eligible homes. (Award amount: $2 million)

Other awards announced today include:

Single-Family and Manufactured Housing:

New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, Inc. ($1.8 million)

Multnomah County in Oregon ($2 million)

Rebuilding Together New Orleans in Louisiana ($2 million)

Miami-Dade County in Florida ($2 million)

Pierce County, Human Services, Community Action Division in Washington State ($2 million)

Workforce Development:

Downeast Community Partners in Maine ($1.7 million)

Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley Inc. in Pennsylvania ($1.7 million)

American Association of Blacks in Energy in New Jersey ($2 million)

Faith in Place in Illinois ($1.9 million)

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland ($2 million)

To learn more about the selected projects (and previous E&I awarded projects), visit the Weatherization Assistance Program Enhancement and Innovation Selections website.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

