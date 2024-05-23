MOD BIKES Unveils A Full-Suspension Fat Tire Adventure E-Bike

MOD BIKES has just announced the launch of a new model of e-bike, the MOD Black, which features front and rear suspension and fat tires for a smoother ride, whether that’s commuting on city streets or communing with nature out on the trails.

There wasn’t an “adventure bike” or mountain bike in the company’s lineup previous to the release of the MOD Black, so this is a complementary addition to the MOD BIKES family, which includes the retro-look MOD Easy SideCar 3 that we reviewed recently as well as a cruiser, a folding bike, a cargo bike, and others.

The MOD Black 3, which is still in pre-order status and supposed to ship in June, has a 750W geared hub motor in the rear wheel and a 48V 720Wh lithium-ion battery to propel it to assisted speeds as high as 28 mph, with a maximum range per charge of up to 50 miles. An optional second battery can be mounted onto the frame to double that range for longer rides.

The bike has 5 levels of pedal assist, each of which can be customized by the rider to suit their preferences, plus a thumb throttle for an instant boost of power, and because it uses a torque sensor, the response of the motor to the rider’s pedaling should feel smooth and natural.

The MOD Black 3 also features a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, an adjustable front suspension fork and a rear shock helping to take the brunt of bumps and jumps, hydraulic disc brakes, a head- and tail-light plus brake light function, a bell, and incorporates the company’s Snap-On system to make adding or removing accessories simple. The bike also has the MOD Connect feature that wirelessly connects to a Lumos smart helmet in order to activate turn signal and brake lights built into the helmet.

The MOD Black 3 is currently priced at $2999, with free shipping, and orders are expected to be delivered by the middle of June. And if you’re short on cash but long on crypto, MOD Bikes now takes Bitcoin as a form of payment.

