Convert Your Current Bicycle Into An E-Bike For Just $349

Swytch is offering its Go e-bike conversion kit at a huge discount for those willing to wait a little while to get it, with up to 50% in potential savings. Turning a spare bike or a favorite bike into an e-bike with this kit might be the most affordable path to electric micromobility, and the one with the lowest carbon footprint, as it requires far fewer new materials and energy than buying a new purpose-built e-bike.

Converting a gas car to an EV can be quite an expensive and complex project, but converting a standard bicycle into an e-bike is much easier proposition. E-bike conversions can run from mild to wild, depending on the desired specs and the budget available for parts, and there is a robust retail market for all of the various conversion parts these days, so it’s well within the reach of the average person with a bit of mechanical background. However, not everyone is inclined to go the full DIY route, in which case a drop-in conversion kit is the way to go, which tend to be much simpler to install and can also have the added benefit of being easily reversible.

A few years ago, Kyle Field reviewed one of Swytch’s e-bike conversion kits, which at the time cost well over $1000, saying that it was a a high quality e-bike conversion kit “that is sure to give buyers confidence that they’re not just going to get a jumbled mess of parts. Instead, the Swytch kit makes it relatively painless to convert just about any bike to electric power.”

Swytch has come a long way since the launch of its initial conversion kit on Indiegogo back in 2017, and sells its kits for about $800, which include the battery pack and controller, a front wheel with a 250W electric motor, a pedal sensor, and all the various connections needed to get up and running. However, the company is offering its new Go conversion kit, which is listed for about $799 for instant purchase on ebay, for as low as $349 for those who join the waitlist for pre-ordering the kit. That’s a heckuva deal for e-mobility, assuming you don’t need the conversion kit right away but can instead bide your time and wait in order to save some cash. Get the details at Swytch.

