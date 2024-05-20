Tesla’s 0.99% APR Financing For Tesla Model Y Stirring Up Consumer Demand (+ Chevy Equinox EV Potential & Hot Volvo EX30)

I recently met with David Havasi at the new Tesla store and service center near us in order to chat about some hot EV news and then also do another Full Self Driving (Supervised) test drive. The video below is about three news items — 0.99% APR financing for the Tesla Model Y, the coming Chevy Equinox EV, and the hot new Volvo EX30.

One note on the 0.99% APR financing for the Tesla Model Y since I covered that here on CleanTechnica: from talking to Tesla staff in Sarasota, it seems that this financing offer is stimulating a lot of consumer demand. That said, we don’t have any objective stats or comparisons to share on that — just word of mouth.

Regarding the Chevy Equinox EV, we discussed how compelling the vehicle is and how much its value-for-money offering could make it a mass-market vehicles, but, like Paul Fosse, we discussed some concerns about how much GM actually tries to sell it and gets dealers behind it in order to make it a bigger success than the Chevy Bolt EV/EUV or Chevy Volt.

The Volvo EX30, meanwhile, is showing how it’s done and is quickly becoming a big hit — for example, in Norway, where it’s #1, and across Europe, where it’s already #3. We discussed that a bit and just took a moment to sing its praises.

Stay tuned for our latest 40-minute Tesla Full Self Driving (Supervised) test drive. This one included three disengagements and a couple of stunning achievements.

