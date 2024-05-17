Can the VW ID. Buzz Achieve High Sales Volume in the USA?

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is coming to America. I’ve been pushing for that for about a decade. I recall a conversation I had with a Volkswagen executive in Amsterdam about 6 years ago where we were talking about this and how much people loved the Buzz concept, but he asked something like, “But how many people do you think would actually buy it in America?” It’s a tough question. I had considered it a very cool EV, an excellent throwback to an iconic vehicle, and hugely popular. But how many people will actually go through with buying one for $60,000 or so? Hmm … it’s a tough question. At the time, they were deciding whether or not to bring the EV to the US, and he seemed to indicate it was less likely rather than more likely.

But that was 6 years ago, and this is now. Battery costs have come down a ton, and the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be sold in the US. So, I’m returning to this question.

I still think the Buzz has massive appeal. I’m not from the generation of the original Volkswagen Microbus, but I still have a huge nostalgic draw to it. I imagine that people who actually had a Microbus back in the ’70s have an even bigger draw to it — and that generation has the money to spend on cars and buy the most cars. But will a million of them want to buy a futuristic electric throwback to the iconic ’70s vehicle?

Well, first of all, the thing we don’t know yet is the pricing, but it won’t be cheap. The original Microbus was very cheap, a big reason for its draw and good sales. Though, while the ID. Buzz won’t be cheap (I’m guessing around $50,000 to $60,000), as I already said, much the segment of society that would be buying this is probably fine shopping in that category. But, realistically, it won’t be a top-selling mass-market vehicle if it’s not considerably under $50,000.

There are two other big matters aside from the pricing, in my opinion. First of all, while there may be a big sentimental draw to the vehicle, I’m starting to wonder how many of those buyers will want to go all the way to buying one and standing out. Many buyers want to buy a “normal” vehicle that they think looks good but also blends in. I’m thinking a lot of people attracted to the ID. Buzz won’t actually want to go all the way (again) and get a hippie bus. I do! But I tend to be more comfortable chilling outside of the norms of mainstream culture — it’s how I was raised.

The other big matter, and probably the first one that comes to mind every time I think of this, is: how hard is Volkswagen going to try to move high volumes of this model. If they were ready to ramp up production a lot (which would drive down costs) and push the vehicles out to as many buyers as possible, that would be one thing, but they definitely won’t start with that target and expectation. And offering just a couple models a month to each dealer, not lining the dealers’ front lots with them, the ID. Buzz will only find so many buyers.

My guess is that Volkswagen will be moving about 25,000 of these a year, and that might be optimistic. My hope is they will move 50,000, and then the vehicle will develop a bit of a cult following (again) and Volkswagen could increase that to 100,000 a year! But, being realistic, 25,000 a year is probably on the high end of the vehicle’s future output…. What do you think?

In case you missed the recent press release, here are some key notes about the ID. Buzz:

The ID. Buzz, Volkswagen’s electric reincarnation of the iconic Microbus will be offered in the U.S. in three trims: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and a launch-only 1st Edition

Both RWD or 4Motion® AWD configurations will be available

Standard features include 91 kWh battery, 20-inch wheels, 12.9-inch infotainment system, 30-color ambient lighting, and Park Assist Plus

Available features include captain’s chairs, electrochromic panoramic glass roof , harman/kardonTM premium audio, head-up display, Flexboard cargo system, and Area View camera

That looks appealing, but we don’t even have range estimates yet, let alone pricing.

The colors could be the clincher, though. Who isn’t tired of grey, black, white, grey, red, blue, and grey? Here’s what Volkswagen will be offering: “A rainbow of exterior colors will be available, dependent on trim level. Two-tone options will either pair a Candy White top with Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue or Indium Grey below; or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red below. Three single-tone options will be offered as well: Metro Silver, Candy White, and Deep Black Pearl.”

The interior sounds like it will have an appealing range of options as well. “Inside, three different color worlds accentuate the coolness of the modern Microbus, and are carefully curated to complement the exterior colors. At this time, these interiors are unique to the North American models. The variety of interior and exterior color combinations will allow customers to express themselves with their ID. Buzz. Moonlight, a moody dark interior, includes dark brown leatherette seats with white piping, blue door inserts and a dark wood-look dash, paired with black headliner. Dune, a bright, airy, coastal-inspired interior, pairs light grey leatherette seats with clay-colored piping, clay door inserts, and a light wood-look dash. Copper, the final combination, gives mid-century modern vibes with rich brown leatherette seats with yellow piping, brown door inserts, and a washed wood-look dash.”

I’m very unlikely to buy a Buzz, because it’s too large for my taste and too expensive for my pocketbook. However, I am 100% telling the truth when I say that it is on my shortlist of models I would seriously look at and consider when I’m on the market for an EV again. (Well, that means when I’m on the market for any vehicle, of course, as I only consider EVs.) Maybe things will change in my life in the next few years that would warrant and enable getting what is definitely one of my favorite electric vehicles to date.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here