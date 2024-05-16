Roadmap Outlines Challenges and R&D Opportunities for Offshore Wind Operations & Maintenance
Offshore wind exists in harsh, isolated ocean environments, presenting unique challenges for operating and maintaining wind turbines and systems. Today, WETO released a roadmap assessing current operation and maintenance practices for U.S. offshore wind farms and future challenges and needs, as well as specific recommendations for technology innovations that could help address the identified needs and gaps. The R&D opportunities outlined in the roadmap could help the U.S. offshore wind industry become more cost effective and sustainable with enhanced performance and reliability.
Courtesy of U.S. DOE, Wind Energy Technologies Office
