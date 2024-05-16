This offshore wind consortium will help foster the education and training needed to equitably achieve the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2023.

Roadmap Outlines Challenges and R&D Opportunities for Offshore Wind Operations & Maintenance

1 day ago US Department of Energy 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Offshore wind exists in harsh, isolated ocean environments, presenting unique challenges for operating and maintaining wind turbines and systems. Today, WETO released a roadmap assessing current operation and maintenance practices for U.S. offshore wind farms and future challenges and needs, as well as specific recommendations for technology innovations that could help address the identified needs and gaps. The R&D opportunities outlined in the roadmap could help the U.S. offshore wind industry become more cost effective and sustainable with enhanced performance and reliability.

Courtesy of U.S. DOE, Wind Energy Technologies Office

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

US Department of Energy

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

US Department of Energy has 998 posts and counting. See all posts by US Department of Energy