Infinite Mobility’s E-Cargo Bikes Are Solar Powered

Infinite Mobility, a Norwegian startup, is developing electric cargo bikes with onboard solar panels that could potentially power a full day’s worth of riding just by parking them in the sun.

A production version of a full-sized solar-powered EV is still probably years away, and even the smaller EVs with decidedly non-typical configurations, such as the Aptera with its onboard solar panels, have yet to make it into production, so we are more likely to see effective solar-electric transport solutions coming from the micromobility sector. An e-bike or e-cargo bike, even when carrying a payload, is much lighter than a standard EV, its battery is a fraction of the size and weight of an EV battery, and it doesn’t need to reach high speeds or have a massive range, so their power requirements are much easily met with solar. However, a standard e-bike doesn’t have much space for mounting solar panels, whereas an e-cargo bike could incorporate panels on its cargo box, and that’s the approach taken by Infinite Mobility.

The first model is the INGA, a 2-wheeled bakfiets-style cargo bike that the company says was “designed from the ground-up to enhance every aspect of your daily life.” Assistance comes from a rear hub motor paired with a 36V 16.5Ah battery, which is said to give a range of up to 60 km (37 miles), and the top assisted speed is limited to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Maximum payload is 250 kg (551 lb).

Its cargo area, the Solar Box, features 160W of solar mounted to it, which PV Magazine says are built with Maxeon/Sunpower interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells. According to the company website, these high efficiency solar cells can provide enough electricity to operate the e-bike all day long. “Just a few hours of sunlight are enough to sustain your daily mobility and logistics needs!”

The second model is the LØKKA, a 3-wheeled e-cargo bike that is geared toward commercial use, as it can be configured with either a one cubic meter rear cargo box or a 1.5 cubic meter rear box, with a 250 kg payload capacity. The larger size allows for the mounting of 550W of solar cells, which the company says enables the e-cargo bike to “operate for several months without requiring a battery recharge from the grid.”

There is no pricing listed for either the INGA or the LØKKA, although the company has a contact form to request quotes for its bikes, and it also looks like Infinite Mobility is actively seeking distributors, so reach out to them if solar micromobility is your thing.

