These 3-Wheeled E-Bikes Are Designed By & For Golfers

Fairway Bikes says its 3-wheeled e-bike is a “game-changer” for both golfers and golf courses, as it allows players to “Play faster, move freely, and get active” on the course, while also reducing turf impact and increasing profits due to the bikes’ “no-cost maintenance” when compared to traditional golf carts.

To be completely honest, the only time I golf is at miniature golf, so when I heard about Fairway Bikes and its claim of having “the ultimate golf bike,” I chuckled at first, thinking it was meaningless hyperbole, not knowing that golf bikes were actually a thing. A quick web search revealed that I was totally wrong about golf bikes being a made-up category, so I stand corrected, and while I still don’t know if the Fairway Bike is indeed the ultimate golf bike, it certainly appears to be a contender at the very least.

“Fairway Bikes was born in the Pacific Northwest, when a group of passionate golfers were looking for a better way to get around the course. Walking slows down play, it’s tiring, and for many golfers (and golf courses) it’s simply not possible…while golf carts are expensive, damaging, and often restricted to the cart path. With the rising popularity of e-bikes, we saw an opportunity to offer an alternative option that speeds up play, reduces impact to the course (and environment), and makes golf more active and fun for everyone. After extensive design and refinement, we’re thrilled to be sharing our game-changing Fairway Bikes with the world!”

The Fairway Bike 3-wheeler uses the reverse trike configuration with two wheels in the front, which is much more stable of a platform to ride than a traditional tricycle layout, especially when carrying a heavy golf bag and navigating across non-flat terrain. Although the website is lacking in some details, the company says its golf e-bike has less turf impact than a walking golfer, has a 12 mph top speed, and can fit golfers up to 6’4″ tall and weighing up to 300 pounds.

The e-bike has a platform for the golf bag in front of the dual front wheels, each of which has “rugged” suspension components for a smoother ride, and although the detachable battery is only rated for some 20-ish miles per charge, I assume that it is plenty of range for golfing purposes. It features a Bafang mid-drive electric motor and a single-speed belt drive, with both a throttle and 5 levels of pedal assist, allowing golfers to pedal as little or as much as they want.

Fairway Bikes does not list a purchase price for its golf e-bike, only a contact page, so perhaps it is looking to sell or lease its product direct to golf courses, as it makes the case as a “high impact / low margin” option for golf course managers to explore. “Unlock new revenue and increase your course’s profitability with Fairway Bikes. Our unique revenue share model offers a high-margin alternative to traditional carts, significantly reducing overhead and turf impact, with zero upfront costs.” GeekWire has a hands-on look at the Fairway Bike, as well as more info about the company itself.

