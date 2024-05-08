Save Almost $3K On An EcoFlow Delta Pro + 400W Solar & Smart Home Panel Bundle For Mother’s Day

EcoFlow has some hot deals running right now on home backup power systems, portable power stations, solar panels, and more for Mother’s Day. And while a home energy storage system might not be a conventional Mother’s Day gift, you don’t have to be shopping for a gift for mom in order to save thousands of dollars on EcoFlow products and bundles right now, and window-shopping is always free, so these deals are well worth checking out.

Is your home or business prepared for a power outage? If the electricity goes out due to a natural disaster or other emergency, do you have a place to plug in your essential devices and appliances to keep them running until the grid comes back up, or will you be sitting in the dark hoping your groceries or medicines won’t spoil before you get power again? With a home battery backup system, you can have some peace of mind knowing that your home or business is more resilient in the event of an emergency, gain some measure of energy independence for you and yours, and also potentially save money by charging a battery backup system during off-peak hours (or with solar) and then using that lower cost power during peak hours. Plus, when you buy a system while a sale like this one from EcoFlow is running, you can also save a big chunk of change at the same time, and who doesn’t love saving money?

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro + Smart Home Panel + 400W Portable Solar Panel bundle, which includes the 3.6 kWh DELTA Pro battery (expandable to 25 kWh) with an output of up to 3600W AC, a 400W folding solar panel plus a free stand for it, and a Smart Home Panel that acts as the hub of the system and helps to “blackout-proof” your home with a 20-ms auto-switchover time. The bundle can be the starter kit for a whole home backup system, as an additional DELTA Pro can easily be added to it later for up to 7200W and 240V output, and expanded up to 25 kWh of capacity with EcoFlow’s Smart Extra batteries. This bundle, which is regularly $6297, is a whopping $2798 off right now, for a final price of just $3499.

Other hot deals from EcoFlow for Mother’s Day include the DELTA Pro on its own (reg. $3699, now just $2287), the DELTA Pro with a 400W solar panel (reg. $4898, now just $2903), the EcoFlow DELTA Pro + DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery bundle (reg. $6498, now just $3607), and the 400W solar panel on its own (reg. $1199, now just $749), among others. Plus, an additional 12% discount will be applied to orders over $2000 (some restrictions apply), so don’t sleep on this, as the savings potential is huge during the sale.

