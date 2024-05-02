The Ride1Up Prodigy v2 Review — CleanTechnica Tested

Ride1Up has been disrupting the world of electric bikes with edgy designs that take some of the same affordable components found on other e-bikes and bundes them together in extremely affordable packages.

The Ride1Up Prodigy was one of the best values in the mid-drive electric bike game for years. So we were excited when Ride1Up reached out about the new and improved version 2 of the Prodigy.

Assembly

As a full-sized electric bike, the Ride1Up Prodigy v2 comes 85% assembled in a large box. If you’re comfortable putting together IKEA furniture, putting the last few pieces of the Prodigy together shouldn’t be a problem.

On the other hand, if you’re not feeling great about riding around on something you built, it is worth making a few calls to find a local bike shop that can assemble it for you. Pro tip: arrange this ahead of time and have the bike shipped directly to them. They’re professionals when it comes to receiving and assembling bikes. And as a bonus, you won’t have to figure out how to fit the oversized box it comes in onto or into your car.

After dropping the front tire on and connecting up a few bits, we aired up the tires and threw it on the charger. E-bikes typically ship with a half charge, so it’s definitely good practice to get it fully charged up before your first ride. That sets the battery up for success and lets you experience what the bike is like at its best for your first ride.

The Riding Experience

After a few hours on the charger, it was time to hit the tarmac. Heading out on the Prodigy v2, the tires immediately stood out. The 27.5″ diameter tires are light and feature a great approach angle while their 2.25″ girth provides both increased surface area for better traction and more cushion. They somehow feel bigger than they are when it comes to both traction and comfort.

This combination is delivered beautifully by the Maxxis Rekon Race two-tone tires. They feature a natural rubber look on the sidewalls with the more traditional black rubber on the tread. The modern design of the tires complemented the matte black frame on our review bike and really gave it a classy yet modern look.

Everywhere we took the Prodigy v2, it was the star of the show because of its looks. That’s not common for us in Southern California and we ride dozens of e-bikes around on local streets and trails. There’s something special about the look of the Prodigy v2’s newly redesigned frame that people just gravitate toward. The matte black frame’s sleek, modern lines are the perfect showcase for this technological marvel.

Ripping down the hills towards the beach, the Prodigy v2’s Tektro Orion 4P hydraulic brakes were some of the best we’ve tested. They feature 4-piston calipers that were clearly designed for more than we could throw at them because they did a fantastic job of bringing the bike under control. Braking is made easier by the Prodigy’s lightweight design, tipping the scales at just 58 pounds / 26.3 kilograms, which is a nice change compared to many of the oversized, overweight fat tire e-bikes on the market.

The thinner profile bike is a result of a complete overhaul by the Ride1Up team that really took the already impressive, class-leading Prodigy to the next level. When it originally came out a few years ago, it was the most affordable e-bike we could find with a name brand mid-drive motor package.

The new Prodigy v2 also features a Brose mid-drive motor which has been upgraded with the addition of a new rear shift sensor. This ties into the motor controller, allowing it to cut power to the motor when the rear derailleur is shifting. This is huge for keeping the bike in tune and keeping the derailleur alive. We’ve personally seen derailleurs get digested by overly excited e-bike powertrains when they try to shift while the motor is laying down the power.

When riding the Prodigy v2, feeling the motor cut out is a strange sensation, but after a few miles of putting the motor to work on some of our local hills, it started feeling more natural. Many higher end mid-drive motors are starting to add this feature because it increases the longevity of the bike’s core components, and it was nice to see it on the Prodigy v2.

The Prodigy v2 now comes with a front air shock in all configurations, which is an upgrade from its original form. It’s not a record-breaking fork by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a really nice addition to have on a trail-friendly bike like the Prodigy v2. The redesigned frame also includes an integrated rear rack that has perhaps our favorite design element in it.

The rear LED was molded directly into the rear curve of the rack and it gives the entire bike a futuristic, Blade Runner look. When you plug the bike in to charge, the lights pop on, and seeing cool white light blasting out the front and a blast of red curving seamlessly around the back brings a smile to my face almost every time.

Up top on the handlebars, the Brose control module and display live on the left side of the handlebars. It’s a compact unit with the hidden power button up front. Importantly, the up-down button to change pedal assist levels is easy to find on the side of the display closest to the rider. The crisp color display is compact but easy to read, though we did find the assist level name to be challenging to see at a glance when traveling at higher speeds.

Brose uses names like Eco and Sport for its pedal assist levels, so not only do you have to find the text on the display, you have to read it and understand what that level means before things click. Having levels 1-5 in a single, bold corner of the display is easier and requires less processing, though this could be just personal preference.

The Prodigy v2 is well suited for buyers looking for a trail-ready bike kitted out with mid-tier components and the lighter weight they come to the party with. The high-step diamond frame is right in line with what the mountain bike crowd is looking for, and the Maxxis tires are more than up to the task when it’s time to get dirty.

With the rack out back, a set of good looking alloy fenders and LED lights, it’s also a great option for commuters, though we’d recommend a set of hybrid tires (like the Schwalbe Super Moto X) on it if that’s what you’re after.

Overall

Ride1Up continues to deliver some of the best values in the world of affordable e-bikes, and it’s great to see how they rounded off some of the rough edges on the Prodigy in this second version. The tuning of the motor in conjunction with the integrated torque sensor and shift sensor delivers one of the most intuitive rides we’ve experienced this year.

Its full-sized frame is light and agile with looks to match its impressive performance. The Brose mid-drive motor with its 90Nm of torque pushes out plenty of power when you want it, though it does drink heavily from the battery if you lean into it. Our range varied from 20 to 45 miles per charge, which was lower than expected because we were leaning heavily into the motor “for science.”

For more information about the Ride1Up Prodigy v2, check out the specs below or head to the official Ride1Up Prodigy v2 website.

Ride1Up Prodigy v2 Specs

MSRP as tested : $2,395 (on sale at the time of publication for $2,295)

: $2,395 (on sale at the time of publication for $2,295) Motor : Brose TF Sprinter German-made mid-drive motor with 90 Nm torque

: Brose TF Sprinter German-made mid-drive motor with 90 Nm torque Sensor : Brose Integrated Torque Sensor

: Brose Integrated Torque Sensor Battery : 36V, 14 Ah Phylion BN21 battery pack built with Samsung Cells

: 36V, 14 Ah Phylion BN21 battery pack built with Samsung Cells Range : 30-50 miles depending on rider weight, terrain, incline, level of assist, etc.

: 30-50 miles depending on rider weight, terrain, incline, level of assist, etc. Class : Class 3 electric bike, with 28 mph pedal assist

: Class 3 electric bike, with 28 mph pedal assist Frame : Aluminum alloy

: Aluminum alloy Tires : 27.5″ x 2.25″ tubeless Maxxis Rekon Race tires

: 27.5″ x 2.25″ tubeless Maxxis Rekon Race tires Included Accessories : Front and rear LED lights, rear integrated rack, front and rear alloy fenders

: Front and rear LED lights, rear integrated rack, front and rear alloy fenders Mechanical Drivetrain : microSHIFT RD-M619M Advent 9-Speed derailleur and cassette with shift sensor

: microSHIFT RD-M619M Advent 9-Speed derailleur and cassette with shift sensor Weight: 58lb

Disclaimer: Ride1Up provided the Prodigy v2 to the author for the purposes of this review.

