RYTLE’s MovR3 E-Cargo Bike Has An Onboard Pallet Lift For Quick Loading & Unloading

The MovR3 electric cargo bike from Germany’s RYTLE incorporates a feature that enables the driver to quickly swap out an empty cargo box for a full one, similar to how a semi can drop an empty trailer and hook up a full one, which lends itself well to a delivery micro-hub system. Instead of drivers picking up loads at the main hub, a larger vehicle can bring pre-loaded cargo boxes to a micro-hub, where they can be off-loaded and picked up by the MovR3 driver, who then makes the last mile deliveries with zero tailpipe emissions.

For urban logistics, whether that’s last-mile deliveries to consumers or B2B deliveries or anything in between, e-cargo bikes can help take a big bite out of carbon emissions and pollutants, while also saving money when compared to their gas- or diesel-powered counterparts — not only for the initial purchase, but in maintenance and ‘fuel’ costs as well.

These e-cargo bikes are starting to be built with a host of features usually only found on delivery trucks, as well as heavy duty components, allowing for safer and more efficient operation, especially in fleet operations. RYTLE’s MovR3 is a great example of an e-cargo bike that is designed and built specifically for commercial urban logistics.

“By using motorcycle components, we guarantee greater stability and expanded payload options, which prove to be enormously valuable in daily operation.”

According to RYTLE, the MovR3 is propelled by two 125W Heinzmann rear hub motors, with 5 levels of pedal assist available and a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph). It is powered by a pair of removable AES batteries with a range of up to 25 km, with two spare batteries available to extend the range up to 50 km. The MovR3 has suspension all around, and includes an LED lighting system and turn signals, as well as a reverse mode, and the front windshield and canopy help keep the driver out of the weather.

The MovR3 has a total payload capacity of 370 kg (815 lb), and the exchangeable RYTLE BOX has a volume of 1.8 cubic meters. The cargo boxes, which have wheels on the bottom, can be loaded onto the rear of the MovR3 with the onboard electric pallet lift, or the MovR3 can pick up and carry standard Euro pallets in the rear using the onboard lift.

“With an electrically operated transport fork in the rear, pre-picked RYTLE BOXES can be easily loaded and unloaded and secured for transport. This enables efficient pre-planning and a quick response to logistical requirements.”

The video below is all in German, but it shows the RYTLE MovR3 in action:

The full purchase price is listed as €21,038 ($22,565) on the site, but RYTLE says it also has financing plans for as little as €329 per month, with the options of leasing or renting-to-own. RYTLE also mentions that buyers can “take advantage of subsidies such as the BAFA funding in Germany and receive up to EUR 2,500 per e-cargo bike as a subsidy.” The company also offers its SmarT fleet software that uses real-time data tracking for speed, battery status, and vehicle location, etc., as well as for use in managing maintenance and repairs.

