Graph: U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Decreased by 3% in 2023

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, March 2024
  • Based on analysis in our most recent U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 3%, about 134 million metric tons (MMmt), in 2023.
  • Over 80% of the emissions reductions occurred in the electric power sector, caused largely by decreased coal-fired electricity generation, which was displaced by increased generation from solar and natural gas. Electric power sector emissions decreased to about 1,425 MMmt in 2023, about 7% less than in 2022.
  • Emissions also decreased in the residential and commercial sectors by a combined 6% in 2023, to about 561 MMmt, due to milder weather leading to less energy demand for space heating and cooling in buildings.
  • Emissions from the industrial and transportation sectors remained relatively unchanged, with differences of less than 1% from 2022.

Principal contributor: Kevin Nakolan. News item from U.S. EIA.

