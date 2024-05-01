Graph: U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Decreased by 3% in 2023
- Based on analysis in our most recent U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 3%, about 134 million metric tons (MMmt), in 2023.
- Over 80% of the emissions reductions occurred in the electric power sector, caused largely by decreased coal-fired electricity generation, which was displaced by increased generation from solar and natural gas. Electric power sector emissions decreased to about 1,425 MMmt in 2023, about 7% less than in 2022.
- Emissions also decreased in the residential and commercial sectors by a combined 6% in 2023, to about 561 MMmt, due to milder weather leading to less energy demand for space heating and cooling in buildings.
- Emissions from the industrial and transportation sectors remained relatively unchanged, with differences of less than 1% from 2022.
Principal contributor: Kevin Nakolan. News item from U.S. EIA.
