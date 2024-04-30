Oh Wow! The Conductor Plus E-Bike Rickshaw Quickly Converts From Carrying Cargo To Passengers

An e-cargo bike that can carry goods and passengers? Yes, please. The Oh Wow Conductor Plus is a convertible electric trike that is designed to act as a cargo bike when you need to haul stuff, and to quickly switch into a cycle rickshaw/pedicab mode when you need to carry a couple of passengers.

A traditional tricycle setup with two wheels in the rear can offer a decent-sized cargo bed which is centered over the wheels for stability, and it doesn’t require the balance that a 2-wheeled cargo bike does, which is great for running errands and whatnot, as they are simple to ride and easy to load and unload. However, if you want to bring another person with you on your ride, most consumer trikes and e-trikes aren’t designed to carry additional humans. On the other hand, many 2-wheeled e-cargo bikes are able to easily carry small passengers on their rear racks, but they do require some semblance of balance from the rider, especially at lower speeds and when loading and unloading them.

Does that mean you need two different e-bikes, one for people and one for cargo? With the convertible Conductor Plus, you don’t have to choose, as you can quickly go from cargo to passenger mode depending on what you need to transport.

The Oh Wow Conductor Plus Rickshaw, which measures 88″ long by 34.5″ long, has a step-through frame with 20″ x 3″ tires for a low center of gravity, with a 1000W motor powered by a 48V 20Ah battery (it can also be configured with a second battery rated for 30 Ah). As a Class 2 e-bike, the top pedal assisted speed is limited to 20 MPH, and the estimated range is 25-30 miles, with a 6-hour recharge time. Total curb weight is 176 pounds (single battery).

Between its front cargo basket and its rear cargo box, the Conductor Plus has plenty of room for the weekly shopping, although there is no max weight capacity listed on the company website, so it’s not clear how heavy you can load this thing. The rear cargo box has a bench seat that seats two, but that bench is only 22″ wide, so it’s going to be a very cozy fit for larger humans. And when the backrest of the bench seat is moved forward, the rear cargo area opens up into something like a tiny pickup bed.

The Conductor Plus has a 7-speed Shimano crankset and hydraulic disc brakes all around, fenders, a head- and tail-light plus turn signals, and employs “cutting edge shift differentials” for smoother cornering and handling during turns. The single battery version is listed at $3650, and the dual battery version at $4200, with free US shipping and a 1-year warranty.

