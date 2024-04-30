IEEE Electrical Energy Storage Applications & Technologies (EESAT 2025)

The IEEE Electrical Energy Storage Applications and Technologies (EESAT 2025) conference will be held January 20–21, 2025, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown, in Charlotte, NC. This technical conference will be co-located with the IEEE Energy Storage and Stationary Battery (ESSB) Committee’s winter meeting to be held January 22-24, 2025. The EESAT conference has been the premier technical forum for presenting advances in energy storage technologies and applications since it began in 2000.

The technical program will highlight advances in:

Markets, standards, and policies that unlock energy storage as a critical enabler of the clean energy transition

that unlock energy storage as a critical enabler of the clean energy transition Novel applications of energy storage such as vehicle-to-grid applications, second-life batteries for new infrastructure, and energy storage for social equity

such as vehicle-to-grid applications, second-life batteries for new infrastructure, and energy storage for social equity Energy management and device management system advances that maximize value while enabling safe and reliable operation

that maximize value while enabling safe and reliable operation Power conversion systems that make grid-scale as well as distributed/renewable energy storage more efficient and effective

that make grid-scale as well as distributed/renewable energy storage more efficient and effective Energy storage technologies including new battery chemistries, advanced mechanical energy storage designs, and thermal energy storage

including new battery chemistries, advanced mechanical energy storage designs, and thermal energy storage Long Duration Energy Storage such as hydrogen and flow batteries as well as considerations of long term needs and sustainability

such as hydrogen and flow batteries as well as considerations of long term needs and sustainability Energy Storage System Degradation and implications of degradation on long-term economic viability

Researchers and practitioners are encouraged to submit papers for review and possible presentation. Accepted papers will be presented in an oral or poster presentation format, and published in IEEE Xplore.

IMPORTANT DATES:

May 31, 2024 — Abstract Submission Site Closes

June 30, 2024 — Abstract Acceptance Notification

September 6, 2024 (at 11:59 pm ET) — Paper Submission Deadline

October 4, 2024 — Feedback Provided

DOE Office of Electricity Energy Storage Program | www.sandia.gov

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here