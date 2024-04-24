Save $1000+ On EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner Bundles

EcoFlow is currently running a “Now or Never” limited deal on its Wave 2 portable air conditioner / heater bundles, which could save you a thousand dollars or more, so if you’ve been considering adding some AC to your camping gear, your travel trailer, your backyard shed or tiny house, or any other off-grid spaces, now’s the time.

As it starts to heat up here in the northern hemisphere, being able to cool yourself down is a key element of thriving versus just surviving, whether that’s at home, at work, or out in nature far beyond the powerlines. Sure, it’s completely possible to tough it out during higher temperatures, but if you don’t have to, why suffer? And for those with more delicate constitutions or health issues that are exacerbated by the heat, having a way to stay cool when off the grid can allow them to enjoy some adventures they would otherwise have to miss out on.

The EcoFlow Wave 2, which was reviewed by our own Jennifer Sensiba last year, is well worth putting on your short list for portable air conditioners. And you don’t need to be camping to enjoy it, as it might be a decent candidate for room-level cooling at home.

The EcoFlow Wave 2 bundle that includes an add-on battery and a car vent kit is currently on sale for just $1199, which is a whopping $1038 off its regular price. With the add-on battery, the Wave 2 can provide cooling (or heating) for up to 8 hours, and quickly — the company says the unit can provide “a swift 18℉ temperature drop in just 5 minutes.” “EcoFlow’s tailor-made compressor enables WAVE 2 to provide 5100 BTUs of cooling and 6100 BTUs of heating.”

EcoFlow has a few other Wave 2 bundles, including one that has a Delta Pro portable power station for up to 24 hours of operation, regularly priced at $5106, but is now just $3299 for a savings of $1807. The Wave 2 by itself (with a car vent kit but no add-on battery), regularly priced at $1338, is currently $799, a savings of $539. You can see all the “Now or Never” limited deals on the Wave 2 here.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here