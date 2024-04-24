Renogy DC/DC Battery Charger With MPPT For Off-Grid Adventures — CleanTechnica Tested

Renogy’s 12V/24V 50A DC/DC battery charger seemed the perfect addition to our van life build-out. We’re on a continuous quest to upgrade and improve our Chevy Astro Van (fondly named Pinto) converted into a camper. The goal is to be able to go off-grid for longer, out in the wild for extended periods of time, so the Renogy battery charger is a good step in that direction. Read on to find out what we think of this helpful gadget.

Unboxing: First Impressions

Upon opening the box, we were initially impressed with the concise installation instructions and smart packaging, ensuring our newly acquired charger arrived to us safely. The product is space efficient, compact, and offers a lot of technology in a small package — very important when you’re living out of a van. The cover has heat-dispersing fins across the top, two BUS inputs on the side, and bright, smart indication lights. Plus, the charger has a built-in voltage sensitive relay for easy setup with traditional alternators, but is also compatible with smart alternators, which have variable output voltage. The unit can be mounted directly within the engine compartment — space saver!

One awesome factor, right off the bat — Renogy products are easy to integrate with each other, building a complete system over time, as complicated or simple as you’d like. So we have the ability to add pieces to our off-the-grid system as we see fit and as our van life grows.

Another great feature to note initially — this lil sucker has the capability to be monitored remotely! Say what?! Monitor the battery charger’s progress and stats with a handy app and Bluetooth.

The Overview

The Renogy DC/DC battery charger is designed to give a multitude of options and work in almost limitless configurations. The main goal for our needs is to keep our “service battery” (the LIPO battery powering our beloved Pinto) fully charged up, while we are driving. The unit senses when our “starting battery” (the battery connected to the van’s engine) is fully charged and diverts excess power from the alternator to the service battery. This allows us to arrive at our camping destination with both batteries fully charged, all while keeping our starting battery separate. Brilliant! This ensures we don’t get into any sticky situations, stranded due to a dead engine battery. Ain’t nobody got time to be stranded off the grid with a dead battery…

While we don’t have solar set up just yet (coming soon to the roof of the Astro Van!), adding a solar panel will quite literally be plug-and-play, thanks to Renogy’s smart design throughout their range. The charger will allow us to charge from both our Pinto’s alternator and the sun, and with the MPPT technology, will help us maximize the energy we get from the sun. And, as everyone knows, we at CleanTechnica, LOVE to maximize our glorious sun’s energy.

The battery charger has a multi-stage charging profile: Bulk, Boost, and Float, which ensures the service battery is accurately charged at the correct level. When the service battery is fully charged, the unit will then trickle charge the engine battery via solar panels.

The Nitty-Gritty

One of the features that makes the Renogy charger such a smart addition to our van build is battery isolation (keeping both systems separate). Another one is over-voltage protection, which will ensure a long and healthy lifespan of both batteries in the vehicle. The unit also has battery temperature, over-current, and overheat protection (excessive heat can damage the batteries), which will not only help our batteries last longer, but also ensure that they will operate and their peak capacity. A few more nifty pros include reverse current protection (prevents any mishaps from occurring should we hook up our system incorrectly by accident…not like that would ever happen), and solar panel and alternator reverse polarity protection, which give peace of mind so that if (hypothetically) we inadvertently cross a wire during install, we will not completely damage the system.

The Renogy charger is also compatible with multiple types of batteries, including AGL, lithium, flooded, and GEL, so it will work for most van life, RV, or other off-grid build scenarios. This is another reason we love Renogy: the company has thought through a multitude of scenarios, allowing us to customize our system exactly as it works for us and our needs.

The charger has many different features that will allow for a long lifespan. It has a sheet metal casing that withstands drops, impacts, and protects against dust, so we can take Pinto down even the gnarliest of dirt roads. It is designed to work in almost any temperature we might encounter and has the ability to withstand extreme temperatures from -31°F to 176°F and can maintain full-load operation, up to 131°F. This Renogy battery charger is also water resistant and has a glue-filled design which allows for a high-level of waterproofing (IP67), meaning we won’t worry about our system in the rain or snow.

The Renogy charger has the ability to charge both 12v and 24v, so is also a great choice for anyone building a bigger system in their RV where 24v is needed. This is more than dear ol’ Pinto needs, but it’s great to know the unit has a robust capacity, should we decide to upgrade some day.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Renogy seems to have thought of every situation when building and designing the charger. Renogy’s design spans the entire product line, making it easy, and most importantly, taking the guesswork out of building a system for your van, RV, or any off-grid vehicle setup. This charger is a great choice, whether you plan on sailing around the world or something as simple as taking weekend trips with the kids. The smart, compact design will ensure all of your batteries are fully charged regardless of whether the power is coming from another battery or the big guy upstairs (the sun).

Renogy provided a product to the author free of charge for the purpose of this review.

