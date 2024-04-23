What Tesla CEO (Elon Musk Or Otherwise) Should Be Doing — Reader Comment

The following is a reader comment under my article published earlier today. It’s such a superb list of what the CEO of Tesla should be doing that I had to give it its own platform here. It may be completely focused on what a new CEO should do, but even if Elon Musk remains CEO, I think it’s a perfect list. That said, I think it’s clear Elon Musk wouldn’t give 3 seconds of thought to some of the core items on the list. In any case, below is the comment. Go ahead and add your own bullet points in the comments under the article to modify or add to this list! On to cliff’s comment:

Tesla is a large company and needs to start behaving like a large company. Things the next CEO should do:

Start a marketing company that understands branding and narrative.

Reconfirm Tesla in the mind of the public as a barrier breaking company moving the world to sustainable energy.

Have a rapid response and media team that pushes back on mainstream media (backed by oil/gas, traditional auto advertising dollar) FUD

Clearly articulate a consistent strategy when it comes to pricing, new vehicle launches, etc.

Advertising should be targeted in states with strong auto dealer lobbies. Make it clear that they want to sell direct to consumers and are not allowed to.

Move forward full speed on Tesla Semi and Model 2.

Create a competitor to the ETransit and Rivian Delivery Van. There is clearly a huge market for last mile commercial EVs and Tesla should be in the game.

Create a turnkey engineering division that can be contracted out to add out large charging infrastructure. Megawatt charging for semi trucks will require a lot of power, engineering, design, utility coordination, etc. Making this as easy as possible for customers should be key.

Build out solar canopies at all Tesla superchargers. Start with the Southern states that could use shade for their car parking. Make money as an energy company as opposed to a car company.

Robotaxi/FSD. Maintain investment but build it out organically as markets, governments, etc. allow instead of a moonshot/bet the company on it type of idea.

Require the CEO to show up 40 hours a week to work. It sets a horrible example that the leader of the company can spread himself thin and only dip a toe in when needed.

I honestly think that’s the best list I could imagine — or, actually, significantly better than what I’d come up with. However, with countless brilliant and thoughtful readers, I’d love to see the suggestions continue down in the comments!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here